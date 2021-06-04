HOLT — Owosso’s softball team tuned up for Saturday’s Division 2 district tournament with a 21-0 win over Holt Thursday.
Kendall Anderson was 3-for-6 at the plate while driving in six runs. Macy Irelan pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Owosso slugged 21 hits. Reese Thayer had four hits.
Owosso improved to 29-3 overall. Holt fell to 24-4.
The win came a day after Owosso clinched the outright Flint Metro League championship and head coach JoEllen Smith captured her 800th career victory.
Owosso will battle Williamston in a first-round district game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fowlerville High School. The winner will face the Corunna/Fowlerville winner in the 2:30 p.m. district championship game.
