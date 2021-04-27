NEW LOTHROP — After losing 1-0 in the state semifinals as a sophomore, Isiah Pasik came back as a junior and won it all.
Pasik had four straight pins in the Division 4 individual state finals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, completing a 25-0 season. The New Lothrop 285-pounder might have made it look easy, but he said it was anything but.
Pasik, the lone state champion from the Shiawassee County area, has been voted the 2021 Argus-Press All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
“It’s unexpected,” Pasik said after learning of his Wrestler of the Year award. “I didn’t see that one coming.”
Pasik said his 1-0 loss as a sophomore in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Simon Lato of Manchester helped him focus on this season.
“It definitely gave me something to work for,” Pasik said. “I didn’t want a repeat of last year. Even though it was a short season. The extra year of experience definitely helped. It gave me the opportunity to work on some things I was doing wrong.”
Pasik continued the Hornets’ dominance of the Wrestler of the Year award; he is the eighth New Lothrop wrestler to win it since its inception in 2010.
New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said it was well deserved.
“Isiah is a pretty dominant wrestler and that’s one of the more dominant seasons of any New Lothrop wrestler since I’ve been coaching here,” said. “We don’t have too many guys go undefeated for a season ever. Maybe two or three in the 21 years I’ve been here. That’s amazing and to do it at heavyweight and to pin his way to a state championship is pretty amazing.”
Campbell said Pasik is laid-back and always has a smile on his face, in practice and off the mat. But when a match starts, he seems to flick an internal switch.
“Isiah is a special individual and a special kid — super humble, super kind, but he just has a different switch when he’s on the mat,” Campbell said.
New Lothrop sent 12 wrestlers to the individual finals this year — there were 33 area qualifiers — so it would be easy to understand Pasik’s surprise about winning Wrestler of the Year. But he was the only one to reach the top of the podium when it was all over.
“I didn’t think I’d be the only (state champion),” Pasik said. “I thought there would be others.”
Pasik’s first match at the Division 4 finals was a 54-second pin of Brandon Vickstrom of Ishpeming Westwood. Next came a 3 minute, 35-second pin of Braydon Ross of Decatur.
In the state semifinals, Pasik pinned Matthew Johnson of Byron in 1:41. Johnson, who finished 17-5 and placed fourth in the state, was the toughest opponent, he said.
In the state title match, Pasik needed just 1:16 to pin Jake Fischer of Beaverton. It was his third win over Fischer in the state tournament: he pinned him in 2:38 in the district finals and defeated him by major decision, 12-2, in the regional finals.
Pasik went 11-0 in his postseason matches and won eight by pins, two with byes and one by major decision.
“He came in with a lot of success during his career,” Campbell said. “I remember at one point, when he was maybe 12 years old. He told me that his goal was to win more state titles than I ever did, because I had won a couple state titles when I was a kid.
“He just doesn’t want to lose.”
Campbell said Pasik has extraordinary upper body strength. He has spent countless hours lifting weights as part of the football program, along with many hours in the wrestling room perfecting his moves. Pasik has also had the support of his parents and has been pushed by teammates such as Cooper Symons, Campbell said.
“I believe he was the very best heavyweight in the state of Michigan,” Campbell said. “And I think he’ll be again next year.”
2021 Argus-Press All-Area Wrestling Team
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop
The 285-pound senior went 25-0 and capped it with a Division 4 individual state championship. Pasik pinned his way through the finals and needed just 1 minute and 16 seconds to pin Beaverton’s Jake Fischer in the state championship match.
FIRST TEAM
103: Talan Parsons, Ovid-Elsie
The freshman finished second in the Division 3 state finals. Parsons finished 24-1 with his only loss coming in the state championship match — 7-3 to Kade Kluce of Dundee. Parsons finished first at districts and regionals.
112: Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop
The sophomore was 23-5 and was a Division 4 state qualifier. He placed third at both the district and regional levels.
119: Ty Fielder, Durand
Fielder took sixth in the state and finished 20-9. He was second at districts and regionals.
125: Caleb Sharp,
New Lothrop
The sophomore went 24-4 and earned a berth at the Division 4 state finals, where he went 1-2. Sharp was second at districts and regionals.
130: Brock Holek, Durand
Holek was a state runner-up for the second straight time after falling 6-2 in the Division 3 championship match to Ryker Johnecheck of Williamston. Holek (25-4) was a district and regional runner-up.
135: Jacob Orweller, Perry
The senior finished 17-5 and qualifyied for the state finals. Orweller went 1-2 at the state meet and finished second at districts and regionals.
140: Andrew Krupp,
New Lothrop
Krupp (23-3) finished third in the state. He was second at districts and regionals.
145: Jackson Knieper, New Lothrop
Knieper placed eighth at the Division 4 state finals. The senior finished 20-8 and also was third at districts and regionals.
152: Bryce Cheney,
New Lothrop
The Hornet senior placed sixth in the state with a record of 22-3. He was a district and regional champion.
160: Harry Helmick,
New Lothrop
Helmick went 20-9 and made the state finals. He did not place in the state, but was third at both districts and regionals.
171: Brady Gross,
New Lothrop
The sophomore was 17-4 and placed sixth at the Division 4 finals. Gross was a district and regional runner-up.
189: Kody Krupp,
New Lothrop
Krupp finished third in the state at 189. Krupp (27-4) won the Division 4 consolation finals on a 12-3 major decision over Schoolcraft’s Tagg Gott.
215: Cam Orr,
New Lothrop
The Hornet senior came up just short in his bid for a state championship repeat, placing second in the state. He fell 13-11 in overtime to Caden Ferris of Delton Kellogg in the 215 title match. Orr finished 24-2 for the season and was second at regionals and first at districts.
285: Matthew Johnson, Byron
Johnson was fourth in the state in Division 4. One of his losses at the state finals was to eventual state champion Isiah Pasik of New Lothrop. Johnson, a junior, was 17-5 and finished second at districts and regionals.
SECOND TEAM
103: Cameron Bacchus, Durand —
The Railroader freshman finished eighth in the state in Division 3. Bacchus (21-9) was fourth at districts and regionals.
112: Cole Workman, Ovid-Elsie — Workman, a freshman, placed third at regionals with a 5-3 win over Corunna standout D’Angelo Campos. Workman qualified for the state finals and finished 19-6.
119: Jackson Porter, Perry — The freshman went 5-4 on the season for the Ramblers.
125: Tuff Slieff, Durand —Slieff fin ished 12-7 as a sophomore.
130: Peyton Frederick, Owosso Frederick placed sixth in the state in Division 2. The senior finished 18-7 and took second at both the district and regional levels. He recently signed to wrestle at Rochester University.
135: Aden Baynes, Laingsburg —Baynes crafted a 25-5 season and the sophomore qualified for the Division 4 state finals, where he went 1-2. Baynes was third at districts and third at the regionals.
140: Dacota Dysinger, Laingsburg — The senior went16-11, placing fourth at regionals and qualifying for the Division 4 state finals.
145: Seth Grooms, Perry — Grooms qualified for the Division 4 state finals, but did not place. The junior finished 14-9 and placed third both at districts and regionals.
152: Xavier Anderson, Corunna — Anderson qualified for the Division 3 individual finals. The sophomore, who finished second at districts and second at regionals, went 1-2 at the state finals and finished 23-11.
160: Layton Ciszewski, Byron — The sophomore finished 11-6 on the season.
171: Leka Dinaj, Durand — The senior posted a regular season record of 19-1 entering the district tournament.
189: Hunter Spaulding, Durand — Spaulding qualified for the state finals, but did not place. The senior finished 21-7. He was a district and regional runner-up.
215: Aidan Buckley, Corunna — Buckley registered a 25-3 campaign as a senior. Although he failed to reach the state finals, Buckley placed
285: Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning — Quackenbush finished fourth in the state in Division 3. The junior posted a record of 15-3, placing second at districts and second at regionals.
HONORABLE MENTION
D’Angelo Campos, Corunna, Jr., 26-2; Chris Ott, Owosso, Jr., 15-9; Nolan Lange, Byron, Sr., 6-15; Darrin Alward, Durand, So., 23-7; Connor Everett, Chesaning, Jr., 16-4; Andrew McConnell, Perry, Sr., 16-6; Aaron Seward, Perry, Sr., 13-8; Grayson Orr, New Lothrop, So., 10-6; Parker Noonan, New Lothrop, So., 16-10; Sean Divine, Laingsburg, 21-9, So.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.