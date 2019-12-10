Morrice junior quarterback Jonathan Carpenter was named a first-team All State selection Monday by The Associated Press for eight-player football.
Carpenter ran 125 times for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, and also completed 20 of 39 passes for 456 yards and eight scores. He made the AP team under the athlete category.
Morrice’s Shane Cole was an honorable mention. The senior wideout/defensive back caught 15 passes for 378 yards and seven touchdowns. As the team’s shutdown corner, he picked off three passes this season to set the Morrice record for career interceptions.
Pickford senior quarterback Jimmy Storey was picked as the AP Player of the Year for the second straight time. The 6-foot, 195-pounder ran for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns while passing for 1,036 yards and 13 scores on 57-of-96 accuracy during the regular season. Including the playoff run, he tallied 3,521 yards of total offense with 48 touchdowns.
Storey is joined on the All-State team by a pair of Pickford teammates in two-way end Nicholas Edington and interior lineman Isaiah May. All three are repeat selections after powering the Panthers to the eight-player Division 2 state championship.
Division 1 state champion Colon is represented by lineman Brandon Crawford and receiver Jonathan West. Suttons Bay featured two All-Staters in running back Lucas Mikesell and defensive back Bryce Opie as did Powers North Central with lineman Lane Nehring and defensive back Noah Gorzinski.
The 16-player squad is rounded out by quarterbacks Brady Hunter of Gaylord St. Mary and Isaac Keinath of Deckerville, running back Tyler Hincka of Posen, receiver River Waisanen of Mio, linebacker Braden Butler of Climax-Scotts, and athletes Caleb Goss of Kingston and Carpenter.
