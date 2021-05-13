CORUNNA — Corunna defeated Swartz Creek Wednesday at Corunna Hills.
Junior Nick Crowe carded a team-low 46 for the Cavaliers, who rose to 6-3 in the Flint Metro League standings.
Corunna senior Braden Fruchey and junior Zane Rosser each shot 48. Junior Blake Rowe shot 53.
