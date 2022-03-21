MORRICE — Aaron Davis led Morrice’s boys basketball team in scoring this season — but Orioles head coach Brad Long said the senior point guard excelled in all areas.
“Aaron is a gym rat — he just loves to play basketball. He’s a good shooter and led the team in scoring this year,” Long said. “But he’s a very under-rated defensive player and a good rebounder for his size.”
Davis, a two-year varsity player, said basketball is a big part of his life.
“Ya, that’s all I do is play basketball,” Davis said. “I’m just usually outside playing at my house.”
Davis, a 5-foot-9, 170-pounder, honored here as Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, averaged 13.3 points with 25 3-pointers for Morrice, which finished 4-14 this winter and 1-6 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.
Fellow seniors Todd Nanasy, who averaged 6.4 points per game with a team-high 29 3-pointers, and Brandon Buchanan, who averaged 6.3 points per game, were the next highest leading scorers for the team. Junior Drew McGowan led the team in rebounding, with 126 for the season, or 7.0 per game.
Morrice was a team that gave it its all in every game, said Davis, despite the modest win-loss record.
“For what we had, I thought we did well for us and what we wanted,” the Oriole captain said. “But we didn’t win too many this year.”
When asked what his best asset was in basketball, Davis said it was his ability to score off the dribble when he got close to the basket.
The left-hander said he was counted on for scoring and for helping to distribute the basketball to his teammates.
“The best part of my game is finishing at the rim,” Davis said. “I had a few highlights with my layups and finishes. But yeah my defense was gotten better this year. I got a lot more steals this year. My role was scoring and running the plays right. I just making sure I was leading.”
While Morrice struggled to win consistently, the team delivered victories over Vestaburg (49-33), Burton Atherton (60-34), Portland St. Patrick (34-25) and Lansing Christian (54-45).
Davis shot a team-best 71.4 percent at the free throw line (40 of 56) while finishing the season with 239 points. Davis handed out 2.2 assists per game and came up with 1.8 steals per game.
Davis delivered a season-best 31-point game vs. International Academy of Flint. Morrice lost the game 70-61 but Davis had a game to remember, sinking four 3-pointers.
“It was an away game and I scored 31 that night,” Davis said. “The first two plays were just two three’s back to back. And I just kept going. By halftime, I had 20 and it was like, ‘OK, I will just keep making this bigger.’ “
Davis scored 20 points in a loss to Durand and scored 19 points on two occasions this season, one being a conference victory over Atherton.
While Morrice lost a tough 48-44 barnburner to Byron to close out the regular season at home, that was still a game to remember, Davis said. It was back and forth and Davis finished with 17 points.
“It was our Senior Night and even though we lost, it was still a good game,” Davis said.
Davis was named to the GAC Blue second team a year ago. The all-league teams this year have not yet been announced
The senior said he plans to major in photography at the collegiate level.
Davis said he is hoping to play basketball at the collegiate level but has not made a decision on what college he will attend. Two colleges have shown interest in him, he said.
“I haven’t made my decision yet,” Davis said.
