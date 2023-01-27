ELSIE — In just one year, the Ovid-Elsie Girls Wrestling Tournament the latest edition of which took place Friday night before a packed house, has grown explosively.
“We doubled,” Tournament coordinator Rachelle Parsons said. “We had 79 last year and I would say about 135 this year. Quite a few teams participated, all throughout Michigan.”
The event featured girls high school grapplers from 35 schools including four from the Argus-Press readership area — Owosso, Ovid-Elsie, Perry and Chesaning.
Only one finished first in her weight class, however. That was Krysta Luce of Chesaning. She placed first at 140 pounds, defeating Peyton Huston of Columbia Central, 8-5, in the finals.
“It was good — I knew it would be a hard battle going into it — so I had to fight hard to win,” Luce said.
Luce trailed by one point, 3-2, in the second period but then rallied to score five straight points.
“I knew I had to get at least one takedown and not get taken down myself,” Luce said. “I got a takedown and then I had to keep her down and I got some back points.”
Luce, a junior, improved her season record to 8-2 vs. girls this season. It was her first-ever championship at the tournament level.
“It’s my first time getting first place,” Luce said. “I have a first, second and third-place medal for tournaments.”
There were four other area wrestlers who finished third in their respective weight classes. Ava Juhas of Ovid-Elsie was third at 105 pounds while Kaia Spiess of Ovid-Elsie placed third at 110. Paige Heise of Owosso placed third at 170 and Maddisyn Miller of Ovid-Elsie finished third at 190 pounds.
Monita Penrose of Perry finished fourth at 110.
Whittemore-Prescott was first in the team standings with 147 points. Ovid-Elsie placed 10th with 50 while Chesaning was 18th with 29, Owosso finished 26th with 20 and Perry finished 30th with 13.
Heise said she enjoys wrestling against either boys or girls.
“I feel like there’s a lot of camaraderie in both tournaments,” Heise said. “But I like the girls, we’re all in the same place and the boys are a little bit stronger than us, so I feel like I have more of a chance against the girls. I really like competing in both tournaments.”
And Perry coach Jason Spiess said it depends on each girl whether they prefer co-ed or all-girls tournaments.
“Actually it’s 50-50,” said Perry coach Jason Spiess. “I’ve got some girls who wrestle boys better than they wrestle the girls. I don’t know why.”
Spiess said more and more girls seem to be interested in going out for wrestling.
“Yes — I’ve already got four more girls who told me there are interesting in coming out for wrestling next year,” Spiess said.
Kaia Spiess of Ovid-Elsie said she enjoys wrestling much more when it’s against other girls because it’s a more level playing field than when she wrestles against a boy.
“I feel that wrestling girls is a lot better,” Spiess said. “We have the same body types and stuff. Definitely guys can tear you up.”
