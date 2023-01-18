CORUNNA — Freshman Nolan Carr and junior Caden Earl each won two solo events to lead Corunna past visiting Ovid-Elsie, 113-67, Tuesday in non-conference boys swimming action.
Corunna, which won 10 of the 12 events, improved to 5-2 in dual meets while the Marauders fell to 1-4.
Ovid-Elsie got victories from senior Gage Kvalevog in the 50-yard freestyle and junior Lindsey Washburn in the 100 backstroke.
But the night belonged to the Cavaliers — who are a very young team but are starting to find their way, according to head coach Camron Nellis. Corunna’s lone losses have come to Owosso and Davison.
“The kids swam hard today — sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Nellis said. “Right now I’ve got a young team. Some of my big guys quit after the Owosso meet. But my captains led us and did really well. And I’m so thankful to have a really good group of freshman this year.”
Carr won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.97 and ruled the 200 individual medley in 2:34.13. Carr also anchored relay wins in the 200 medley relay (2:05.96) with Collin Cravin, Sully Martin and Earl and the 200 free relay (1:48.15) with Cole Binger, Martin and Earl.
Earl, who like Carr went 4-for-4 on the night, won the 200 free (2:13.23) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.02).
In the butterfly, Earl said he had a challenge from Ovid-Elsie’s Kvalevog, but won it by more than 2 seconds. Earl said his biggest highlight of the night was in the butterfly, “Because I had the guy who I thought would be really slow ended up being really fast and he pushed me to go really hard. It was not easy,” Earl said.
Corunna’s other solo winners included freshman diver Deacon Thompson (98.65 points), senior Binger (100 free, 1:03.35) and freshman Payton Chandler (500 free, 6:39.34).
The Cavaliers also won the 400 free relay (4:38.73) thanks to Binger, Chandler, Beckham Golab and Gabriel Aldrich.
Kvalevog won the 50 free in 25.88, eclipsing the second-place challenge of Corunna’s Aldrich (26.81).
Washburn topped the 100 backstroke in 1:18.70, winning by nearly seven seconds over Cravin of Corunna.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Karl Dahlke, who has served as the Marauders’ head swim coach for more than three decades and began as an assistant under Dave Moore at Ovid-Elsie in 1982, said he has a relatively young squad as well.
But they are also getting faster, he said.
“We had some pretty good time drops today and I’m really happy about that,” Dahlke said. “Gage Kvalevog and Lindsey Washburn —those are our two really good swimmers. They pick off a lot of people.”
Ethan O’Brien was second for the Marauders in the 100 freestyle, swimming 1:09.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.