PORTLAND — A day after winning the Tullymore Invitational with a 5-under par 67, Laingsburg senior Zach Koerner shot 36 Tuesday to place first at the Central Michigan Athletic Conference jamboree hosted by Portland Country Club.
Koerner was two shots better than Bath’s Ethan Swenson, who carded a 38.
J.R. Nixon of Laingsburg shot 47 to tie for eighth.
Laingsburg totaled 189 for a second-place finish. Fowler was first with 184 while Pewamo-Westphalia was third (191), Bath fourth (192) and Portland St. Patrick fifth (233).
Durand edges O-E, ties for MMAC lead
DURAND — Durand slipped past Ovid-Elsie 185-192 Tuesday at Dutch Hollow Golf Course to tie up the race for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.
It was Durand’s lowest nine-hole round of the season. Ovid-Elsie held a slim lead over Durand in the MMAC standings entering the day.
Elijah Beland shot a 6-over par 41 on the back nine for Durand. Jacob Johnson shot 42, while Gavin Powell carded 49 and Owen Stout shot 53.
“We’ve had today circled on our calendar since we lost to O-E in the MMAC preseason tournament in April,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “We’ve had seven guys in quarantine at various times this spring and we’re all out now and starting to gel. When one guy has a lesser round, another guy steps up.”
The league champion will be decided at the final conference meet May 24.
Ovid-Elsie featured Tyler Bancroft’s 42. Adam Barton shot 47, while Dylan Carman shot 51 and Clay Wittenberg added a 52.
Lamb fires a 46
OLIVET — Perry’s Jack Lamb shot a team-low 46 and the Ramblers placed fourth at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conference jamboree.
Perry had a team score of 201. Lansing Christian (173), Leslie (175), Lakewood (193) occupied the first three spots, respectively. Olivet was fifth at 204 and Vermontville Maple Valley was sixth at 207.
The Ramblers’ Caleb Woerner carded a 50. Tyler Webb shot 52 and Keaton Lantis shot 53.
Flushing 187, Owosso 236
FLUSHING — Flushing defeated Owosso, 187-236, Tuesday at Flushing Valley despite Jonathan Mazza’s 46.
Peyton Dwyer and Noah Oszust both had a 62 for Owosso. Trojans Ryan Dahl and Ethan Sigsby each shot 65.
