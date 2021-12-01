ELSIE — The Mid-Michigan Activities Conference race could be a fight between several teams this winter.
The past several seasons have been dominated by Byron behind the play of 1,000-point career scorers Sarah Marvin and forward Makayla Clement. But Marvin and Clement have graduated, along with several other key players. Byron returns just two players from last year’s 17-1 squad which reached the regional semifinals. Byron won the MMAC outright the last two years after winning a share of it in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop, which both went 6-1 in league play, will be expected to be strong again. The Hornets, however, graduated guard Brooke Wenzlick, who averaged 20.7 points and 4.7 steals per game. Montrose, Chesaning and Durand could also be tough, though the Indians and Railroaders both have new coaches.
The Marauders, coming off a 12-5 campaign, return the most out of any team in the conference, with eight players back. That makes Ovid-Elsie the team with the X on its back.
“We might have the most varsity players returning with experience, but we’re still young,” Cunningham said. “The landscape is different with Byron graduating the crew that it graduated. Chesaning has got a lot of kids coming out and they’ve had a solid JV program. New Lothrop I would never overlook — they are so well coached and they are so athletic. And they have a couple of key returners as well.
“It’s going to be a very competitive league this year. I don’t think that you’re going to have the dominant team like you’ve seen Byron be the last three years, basically. It’s going to be kind of clogged at the top.”
Braylon Byrnes, a senior guard for the Marauders as well as a key team leader, said there is still much work yet to be done for Ovid-Elsie’s girls basketball team.
“I feel that the team can still build in confidence,” Byrnes said. “We’ve only been playing together for a few weeks and still need to find our groove as a team. This will come as the season continues.”
Added Byrnes, “As a team, I want to see us win a conference title. We have improved on our finishing and our shooting.”
Cunningham said the sleeper team is Montrose.
“They have some good senior talent and some young freshman coming in,” Cunningham said. “It’s a matter of mixing those kids together. Durand is also well coached and has some studs in there, too. We’ve got to take it one game at a time. We’ve beefed up our non-conference schedule a little bit — with Goodrich and Alma and we open up at Ionia (tonight at home), who is solid. We’re going to test our kids a little more this year.”
Ovid-Elsie returns first-team all-MMAC guard Caitlyn Walter, a four-year varsity player, who averaged 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Walter led the area in 3-pointers with 38. If Walter scores 344 points this season, she will become just the second O-E girls player to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Sophomore Ava Bates is back after captured second team MMAC honors. Sophomore Evalyn Cole and junior Kia Longoria were all-league honorable mentions for the Marauders.
Byron
Last Year: 17-1, 6-0 MMAC
Coach: Theresa Marvin (8th season)
Key Returning Players: Reese Forgie, Jr.; Ashley Nixon, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Jordan Huhn, Fr.; Mya Foster, Sr.; Kierra Conlen, Jr.; Joey Siegel, Jr.
Outlook: Byron has lost the vast majority of its team from last year, including three-time Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year Sarah Marvin. Just two players return from the team that lost 52-33 to Leslie in the regional semifinals. “This is a whole new team,” coach Theresa Marvin said. “Of the 18 players in our program this year, only two played high school basketball last season. We are excited that we were able to field a JV team after not having one last season. Our biggest goals are to learn and grow together throughout the season. Success for us this year will be measured in terms of improvement, not wins and losses.”
Corunna
Last Year: 12-4, 8-2 Flint Metro Stars
Coach: Ron Birchmeier (11th season)
Key Returning Players: Ellie Toney, Sr.; Sydnie Gillett, Jr.; Jenna Bauman, Jr.; Kira Patrick, Jr.; Skyler Alchin, Sr.
Key Newcomers: Jorja Napier, Gracie Crowe, Olivia Lindsey, BreOnna Woodruff.
Outlook: Coach Ron Birchmeier said it will be “a season of unknowns due to injuries.” Corunna’s two biggest stars, senior Ellie Toney and junior Sydney Gillett are both coming off ACL tears. Both players were Argus-Press All-Area first-teamers last year. Gillett has been cleared and is practicing. Toney, just 39 points shy of 1,000 for her career, is still rehabbing with hopes of returning in January. Juniors Jenna Bauman and Kira Patrick are returning to start their third year of varsity basketball and senior Skyler Alchin also returns.
“Several newcomers will need to be contributors this year,” Birchmeier said. “Can’t ignore that winning the league is a top priority for this team as well.”
Chesaning
Last Year: 7-6, 4-3 MMAC
Coach: Steve Keck (1st season)
Key Returning Players: Lilly Skaryd, Sr,; Ava Devereaux, So., F; Kennedy McAlpine, Sr.; Kylie Morse, Sr.; Avery Butcher, Sr.; Alexia Magute, Sr.
Outlook: Skaryd, a senior guard, averaged 11 points per game a year ago and the MMAC second team all-star will be a key component for Chesaning this season along with Devereaux. “We are looking forward to competing in a tough MMAC league schedule this season,” Keck said.
Durand
Last Year: 8-8, 3-4 MMAC
Coach: Dave Inman (1st season)
Returning Players: Jordyn Lawrence, Jr.; Jessica Winslow, Sr.; Jade Garske, Sr.; Rebecca Gilbert, Jr.; Rylee Remington, Jr., Makenzi Aslin, Jr.; Sydney Leydig, Jr.; Ciera Justice, Jr., Shianne Briggs-Root, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Marionna Callender, Sr.; Izzy Konesny, Fr.
Outlook: Durand returns nine players to the varsity team as Dave Inman succeeds Cecil Cole at the helm. Inman has coached 16 seasons of high school basketball, most recently serving as the varsity boys coach at Durand. Junior guard Jordyn Lawrence returns, along with 6-foot-5 senior center Jessica Winslow and senior forward Jade Garske. “Our No. 1 goal right now is to win the MMAC title,” Inman said. “It’s so hard to pick just one game on the schedule that we’re looking forward to. Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop are the teams to beat. Chesaning has been tough in recent years. Byron is a game we always look at because of the rivalry. Each game is a chance to get better.”
Laingsburg
Last Year: 8-4, 7-3 CMAC
Coach: Doug Hurst (10th season)
Key Returning Players: Lorna Strieff, Sr., F; Erica Wade, Sr., G; Julia Starr, Sr., G; Ellie Baynes, Jr., G/F.
Key Newcomers: Ella Merrill, So, PG/G; Bella Strieff, So., F; Kyleigh Luna, F, PG/G; Grace Borgman, Sr., G/F; Brooke Putnam, Sr., G; Ashley Hawes, So., G.
Outlook: Senior forward Lorna Strieff and senior guard Erica Wade return for their fourth season of varsity basketball for the Wolfpack. Strieff is a three-year starter and Wade will be a two-year starter. Ellie Baynes also returns as a two-year starter and Julia Starr, a senior guard, is back for her second year of varsity action. “We do have some solid returning varsity players,” coach Doug Hurst said. “But overall, we’re a young team when it comes to varsity game experience. I believe we have the potential now to be competitive with most teams on our schedule. With the tough competition, we have early on in the first fourth of the season, your younger players will have the chance to grow and learn. And if we do, I believe like I believe we’re capable of doing, than we have the potential to be a good team.”
Morrice
Last Year: 6-5, 3-0 GAC
Coach: Doug Doerner (1st season)
Key Returning Players: Aubrey Rogers, So., G/F; Makenzie Doerner, Jr., G; Kaylee McGowan, Jr., C; Abi Beem, Sr., G; Mallory Munro, Sr., G/F.
Key Newcomers: Lily Nowak, Jr., F.
Outlook: Doerner said the Orioles have some big goals in 2021-22. “Winning the conference,” Doerner said. “Genesee Christian is probably the game we want the most. They beat us in the first round of the districts (last season.).”
New Lothrop
Last Year: 13-4, 6-1 MMAC
Coach: Jim Perry (12th season)
Key Returning Players: Alexis Miller, So. G/F; Madison Wheeler, Sr., G/F; Lily Bruff, So., G; Marissa Rombach, So., F.
Key Newcomers: Ava Muron, Jr., G; Izzy Heslip, So., G; Ashlyn Orr, Fr., F.
Outlook: New Lothrop graduated last year’s area scoring champion in guard Brooke Wenzlick, who averaged 20.7 points. She also led the area in steals with 81. The Hornets will lean on Alexis Miller, who averaged 9.4 points per game as a freshman. Other key returners are Madison Wheeler, Lily Bruff and Marissa Rombach. New Lothrop will be considered among the league frontrunners with Ovid-Elsie and Durand. “Our goal this year as a team is to get better every day,” coach Jim Perry said. “We feel like we can compete for a league title. We graduated a lot of experience, but bring back some young players that got a taste of varsity basketball last year. O-E brings back the most experience in our league but I feel like we have to bring our best effort every night to have the success that we want to have.”
Owosso
Last Year: 4-11, 1-9 Flint Metro Stars
Coach: Jeremy Dwyer (3rd season)
Key Returning Players: Peyton Spicer, So., F; Kendall Anderson, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Gracie Gentleman, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Trojans graduated Flint Metro League second-teamer Reyn Tuttle in the post, but return Flint Metro League honorable mention players Kendall Anderson and Peyton Spicer. Anderson averaged six points, four rebounds and three assists per game last season. Spicer averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game. Newcomer Gracie Gentleman, a senior, will add ballhandling and scoring ability. “We return nine girls from last year and we have a good mix of seniors and underclassmen,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “As a team, we are looking to compete and continue to build from last year.” The Trojans are coming off a 4-11 campaign under Dwyer.
Ovid-Elsie
Last Year: 12-5, 6-1 MMAC
Coach: Ryan Cunningham
Key Returning Players: Caitlyn Walter, Sr.; Kaylee Hall, Sr.; Braylon Byrnes, Sr.; Kiah Longoria, Jr.; Ava Bates, So.; Evalyn Cole, So.; Hailee Campbell, So.; Braeden Tokar, So.
Key Newcomers: Rylee Lewis, Jr.; Murphy Alexa, Jr.; Katie Lorio, Jr.; Izzy Loynes, Jr.; Hadley Bukantis, Jr.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie is expected to be a MMAC frontrunner because it returns the bulk of its team from last season, which lost just once in league play. “We return a solid foundation from last year’s team,” Cunningham said. “We gained a lot of experience over the summer and we have several players that can handle multiple positions. We have great depth and great team chemistry. We are fast and athletic and should be able to play an up-tempo, full court game.”
Perry
Last Year: 0-12, 0-11 GLAC
Coach: Lindsay Kadletz (2nd season)
Key Returning Players: Grace O’Neill, Sr., PG; Lexi VanAtta, Sr., G; Jadyn Johnson, Sr., F; Bailey Cramer, Sr., F; Lorraine Tharnish, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Sophie Knickerbocker, Sr., C; Chloe Douglas, Jr., G/F; Jaden Chamberlain, Sr., G.
Outlook: Perry will be a veteran team with plenty of experience. Knickerbocker was injured last year. “With nine seniors, eight of whom played last season, we expect to have a successful season,” Kadletz said. “I would hope to finish in the middle of the league. We hope to remain injury free and be competitive all around.”
