BYRON — Byron’s wrestling team captured its third straight team district title Thursday by defeating Flint Beecher, 48-15.
The Division 4 district that featured just two teams.
The Eagles received pin victories from Layten Ciszewski (152 pounds), Matthew Pellman (160), Seth Shelley (171) and Matthew Johnson (285).
Gaining unopposed wins for Byron were Zack Hall (125), Colby Shettler (130), Nolan Lange (135) and Hunter Skrbec (140).
Byron will move on to the team regionals next week.
