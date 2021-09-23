OWOSSO — Owosso and Linden battled to a 1-1 boys soccer tie Wednesday at Willman Field.
Hunter Babcock gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the game’s 23rd minute off a Simon Erfourth assist. Linden tied the game in the 32nd minute.
The Trojans outshot the Eagles 26-8. Owosso’s (6-3-2, 3-2-2 Flint Metro) Brennen Baran made seven saves.
