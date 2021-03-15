SAGINAW — Visiting Morrice posted a 54-30 nonconference victory Saturday night over Saginaw Arts and Science Academy.
Oriole Owen Doerner scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Morrice. The Orioles also got 12 points from Brett McGowan. Todd Nanasy had six assists.
Morrice outscored SASA 10-2 in the opening quarter and led 28-14 at the half. The Orioles had not played since Feb. 26 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Morrice scoring: Aaron Davis 2 0-0 5, Josh Wood 0 0-0 0, Caleb Rivers 3 1-1- 7, Dom Lombardo 0 0-0 0, Jonah Mosher 0 0-0 0, Even McPherson 0 0-0 0, Drew McGowan 0 0-0 0, Brett McGowan 6 0-0 12, Owen Doerner 9 1-1 23, Todd Nanasy 3 0-1 7.
Corunna 71, Charlotte 62
CHARLOTTE — Visiting Corunna took an 18-11 first-quarter lead over Charlotte Saturday and never looked beack, winning 71-62.
Corunna had a 26-26 halftime lead before Charlotte trimmed it with a 20-17 third-quarter edge.
Cavalier Cole Mieske scored a team-high 27 points with seven assists and four steals. Wyatt Bower added 21 points. Carson Socia totaled 10 assists.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 1 0-0 2, Cole Mieske 11 2-2 27, Porter Zeeman 1 2-3 4, Peyton Termeer 1 2-3 5, Drew Kirby 0 0-0 0. Dylan Quirk 1 0-0 2, Caleb Stahr 3- 0-1 10, Carson Reed 0 0-0 0. Logan Roka 0 0-0 0, Zak Pickler 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Bower 9 0-0 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.