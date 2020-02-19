CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 25 points and Sydnie Gillett added 23 as Corunna downed Fowlerville 69-49 Tuesday.
Toney added six rebounds and three assists, while Kira Patrick scored nine points. Gillett buried five 3-pointers.
Corunna improved to 8-10 overall.
Fowlerville (6-10) was led by Miya Fillinger’s 13 points.
Ovid-Elsie 59, Birch Run 54
BIRCH RUN — A trio of Ovid-Elsie players helped push the Marauders past Birch Run, 59-54, Tuesday.
Lauren Barton, shooting 10-for-13 from the free-throw line, scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for Ovid-Elsie (12-5). The Marauders got 15 points from Caitlyn Walter and 11 from Madison Cunningham.
Birch Run fell to 4-13 despite Sarah Miller’s game-high 28 points.
“I told the girls in pregame that they had the best player on the floor (Miller) so this would be a game of runs,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We just needed to make the final push and we did.”
Ovid-Elsie trailed by six at halftime before taking control in the third quarter.
Mason 50, Owosso 35
MASON — Alaynie Drury scored nine points with 10 rebounds but Owosso fell 50-35 Tuesday to Mason.
Allie Langdon scored seven points for the Trojans, while Reyn Tuttle delivered six points and eight rebounds. Sawyer Ball-Duley grabbed 10 rebounds.
Owosso fell to 1-16 overall. Mason improved to 4-13.
Stockbridge 41, Perry 18
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge held Perry to four points in the second half while capturing a 41-18 win Tuesday.
Katie Kiger scored a team-high nine points for the Ramblers (9-9, 4-7). Alyssa Welsh — the program’s all-time leading scorer — was held to three points, though she did become just the eighth area player to pass the 1,200-point mark (1,201).
League champion Stockbridge (15-3, 10-1 GLAC) got 13 points from Gwen Rogozinski.
Frankenmuth 53, Chesaning 37
CHESANING — Frankenmuth handed Chesaning its second loss in four games Tuesday, 53-37.
Elizabeth Coon scored a team-high seven points for the Indians (13-4). Sidnee Struck grabbed seven rebounds with two blocks and joined Jordyn Bishop and Haylei Drope with six points.
“The difference in the game was Frankenmuth’s outside shooting,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “They hit nine 3-pointers.”
STOCKBRIDGE 41, PERRY 18
PERRY (9-9, 6-6): Sophie Knickerbocker 2 0-3 4, Alyssa Welsh 1 0-0 3, Lorraine Tharnish 1 0-0 2, Katie Kiger 4 1-3 9 Totals: 8 1-6 18.
STOCKBRIDGE (15-3, 10-1): Rugozinski 6 1-2 13 Totals: 17 4-7 41.
Perry 6 8 0 4 — 18
Stockbridge 7 13 13 8 — 41
3-Point Goals: Stockbridge 3 ; Perry (Welsh).
CORUNNA 69, FOWLERVILLE 49
FOWLERVILLE (6-10, 4-4): Miya Fillinger 4 2-2 13 Totals: 19 4-7 49.
CORUNNA (8-10, 7-7): Breann Barker 2 0-0 6, Kira Patrick 3 2-2 9, Ellie Toney 10 2-4 25, Sydnie Gillett 9 0-0 23 Totals: 26 11-14 69.
Fowlerville 19 7 15 8 — 49
Corunna 23 24 6 16 — 69
3-Point Goals: Corunna 11 (Gillett 5); Fowlerville 7 (Fillinger 3). Rebounds: Corunna 19 (Toney 6); Fowlerville 15. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 14; Fowlerville 14 . Assists: Corunna 4 (Toney 3). Steals: Corunna 4 (Barker 2). Blocked Shots: Corunna (Toney).
OVID-ELSIE 59, BIRCH RUN 54
OVID-ELSIE (12-5): Kalista Bancroft 1 0-0 2, Kiah Longoria 4 1-1 10, Tristin Ziola 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Walter 6 2-2 15, Kaylee Hall 1 1-2 3, Braylon Byrnes 0 0-0 0, Lauren Barton 4 10-13 18, Madison Cunningham 4 0-0 11.Totals: 20 14-18 59.
BIRCH RUN (4-13): Sarah Miller 28 points. Totals 24 0-0 54.
O-E 17 10 14 18 — 59
Birch Run 13 21 8 12 — 54
3-Point Goals: Birch Run 6. Ovid-Elsie 5 (Cunningham 3, Longoria 1, Walter 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie (Barton 10). Assists: Ovid-Elsie (Walter 2).
FRANKENMUTH 53, CHESANING 37
FRANKENMUTH (13-4): No details provided.
CHESANING (13-4): Elizabeth Coon 7 points, Jordyn Bishop 6, Haylei Drope 6, Sidnee Struck 6, Karissa Ferry 5, Julia Bishop 2, Claire Greenfelder 2, Lauren Schirle 2, Lilly Cooper 1.
Frankenmuth 14 9 16 14 — 53
Chesaning 6 12 9 10 — 37
Rebounds: Chesaning (Struck 7, Ferry 4). Steals: Chesaning (Ferry 2, Coon 2). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Struck 2).
