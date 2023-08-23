lburg
Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s hopes for repeating as Central Michigan Athletic Conference football champions was dealt a significant blow during the summer.

Two-year starting quarterback Ty Randall, who broke eight school passing records last season as the Wolfpack shared the CMAC championship with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia, underwent Tommy John surgery to his right arm after suffering a baseball injury during the Wolfpack’s regional tournament appearance last spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.