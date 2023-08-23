LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s hopes for repeating as Central Michigan Athletic Conference football champions was dealt a significant blow during the summer.
Two-year starting quarterback Ty Randall, who broke eight school passing records last season as the Wolfpack shared the CMAC championship with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia, underwent Tommy John surgery to his right arm after suffering a baseball injury during the Wolfpack’s regional tournament appearance last spring.
Randall had reconstructive surgery on his damaged ulnar collateral ligament on July 30, putting the kibosh on his senior gridiron campaign.
“Sadly, I won’t be back for football but I’ll be back for baseball,” Randall said.
Randall, however, is determined to still help the team in anyway he can by being on the sidelines and helping his teammates grasp plays and concepts and just being an encouraging presence.
“It hurt for a few days and weeks but then I kind of realized there’s a new thing I’ve got to learn — be a player/coach,” Randall said. “I’ve got to help the kids out that way.”
As a junior, Randall passed for 1,764 yards and 18 TDs with six interceptions. He also rushed for 456 yards and nine scores.
Brian Borgman, now in his 22nd season as the Laingsburg head coach — he’s 119-83 over that time — agreed that Randall’s injury negatively impacts the Wolfpack’s pre-season expectations.
“Absolutely,” Borgman said. “Losing Ty was a huge blow to our team. He’s a dude and you only get a few of those when you coach at a small school like Laingsburg. He was a good one. To lose him and not have him for his senior year has been a big adjustment.”
Stepping into the QB1 void is senior Lucas Matthews.
Matthew’s doesn’t have Randall’s track record, but Borgman says he’s a quick study.
“Lucas is an incredibly intelligent young man,” Borgman said. “This kid took every math class that our school could give him. Absolutely, his brain is like a computer. So for him to understand what we’re trying to do, he just needs more reps. And I think we’re going to be just fine with Lucas. He’s a big, strong kid. He’s a gamer and he’s a competitive kid.”
The Wolfpack returns 19 other seniors as well, so all may not be lost.
Laingsburg returns three starters on offense and three starters on defense from last year’s squad which finished 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the CMAC.
One of the big weapons should be Borgman’s son, Jack Borgman, a senior running back. As a junior, he rushed for 608 yards and three TDs and also caught 38 receptions for 415 yards and four TDs.
“I’m super excited to watch him,” said the coach. “It’s my son’s senior year and he is my starting running back. He’s extremely fast. Jack is our 100-meter dash school record-holder. He’s a fantastic pole vaulter, he’s a wrestler and he’s a three-sport athlete. Jack was our leading rusher last year and our second-leading receiver. So he’s a very talented young man.”
Another key returner, said the coach, will be Jackson Audretsch, who returns as a senior tight end.
“He’s another player that I will be excited to see,” Borgman said. “He plays tight end, linebacker, he punts, he kicks, he kicks extra points. He’s an extremely talented kid and just a natural born leader so I’m really excited to see what he can do for us this season, too.”
Audretsch was a key player for the squad last season until breaking a finger in a game. He had to have reconstructive surgery on his hand but is back again for 2023.
Another senior, Jayse Grettenberger will help hold down the lines.
“He’s one of those guys who came up during his JV year and played some fifth quarter time and helped us out,” Borgman said. “So he’s a kid who is learning how to be a leader.”
Another offensive line not: “I have a kid who has a really good body (on the offensive line) and he’s a junior — Riley Kiffer,” Borgman said. “He has a huge upside. He’s a big body kid. Once he figures out how to use that frame, he’s going to be a good one down the road.”
Seth Sivak, a senior, will be a starting halfback with seniors Vance Klont and Adam Essenberg as wideouts. Also projected as starters on the offensive line are seniors Austin Wright and Wyatt Stanfield and juniors Harvey Montgomery and Kiffer.
Laingsburg’s basic defensive set is a 4-2-5.
Back at linebacker is senior Sivak.
“He’s going to be replacing Mikey Brooks as our anchor at inside linebacker,” Borgman said. “Jackson Audretsch, getting him back and healthy, is another kid who is going to help us out (at linebacker). And then my son, Jack Borgman, starting all nine games last year as our strong safety.”
Four of Laingsburg’s five defensive backs starter from last year were seniors who are now graduated. Replacing them will be will be Klont, Matthews, Marty Meyers and Essenberg.
Others projected as starters on the defensive line are seniors Stanfield, Brock Johnston and Wright, along with junior Harvey Montgomery.
Laingsburg will open the season against Durand, the defending Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion. Borgman said it will be a very tough game, even if the Railroaders graduated The Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year for 2022, running back Gabe Lynn and the rest of their backfield and much of their massive offensive line.
“Going into the opener with Durand, I know they lost 19 seniors from last year’s team,” Borgman said. “I was looking at film on them. They are still a very formidable opponent. What they do is just run the ball down your throat. They are a wing T, smash-mouth kind of team. I am a little worried about our Week 1 but we’re going to keep working hard this week and continue to coach our kids up and we’re going to be ready for that contest.”
