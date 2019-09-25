CHESANING — Matthew Williams, Justin Frye and Billy Bailey all scored as Byron defeated Chesaning, 3-0 Tuesday.
Bailey made four saves for the Eagles, who scored all three of their goals in the second half.
Alessio Nieuwenhuizen and James Miller each had assists for Byron.
BYRON 3, CHESANING 0
Byron 0 3 — 3
Chesaning 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Half
BY: Matthew Williams (Alessio Nieuwenhuizen), 9th minute.
BY: Justin Frye (James Miller), 24th minute.
BY: Billy Bailey (penalty kick), 80th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 4 saves).
