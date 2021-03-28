NEW LOTHROP — Andrew Krupp has already been a part of one New Lothrop state championship — that coming in football this fall/winter as a running back/outside linebacker.
But the senior — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — hopes to add one or two wrestling state crowns to his resume in the next two weeks.
Krupp, a three-time state qualifier and two-time state placer, finished second in the state at 125 pounds last year in Division 4 and fifth in the state as a sophomore at 112. He is hoping to get his fourth and final shot at an individual wrestling title.
“Obviously last year I came up a little short of what I wanted to be — a state champ — but this year I’ve been working really hard, hoping to be at the top of the podium next week,” Krupp said. “My goal is a state championship. I know there’s a couple of good kids up top. There’s George Ames (of Clinton) and Cole Stone (of Carson City-Crystal).”
Krupp was ranked No. 2 at 140 pounds behind Ames when this went to press. He took a 19-1 record into last Saturday’s Division 4 individual regionals.
When looking back at his biggest win so far this season, Krupp said there was one that stood out.
“Probably my biggest win would have been Alma’s Solomon Rosales, it was a 6-3 decision,” Krupp said.
Krupp had 123 career wins entering the individual regionals and the senior captain has been a leader in the wrestling room, according to New Lothrop head coach Jeff Campbell.
“That would be the word, leadership,” said Campbell of Krupp’s biggest asset. “He’s turned into quite a leader the past couple of years — where he is serious when he has to be serious. He’s got a good personality and the kids all love him. He has a way about him of communicating to the rest of the guys. He’s calm. He busts his tail up in the room every single day. And he has since he was a little kid.”
New Lothrop is also competing for a possible wrestling team state title. The 18-1 Hornets, who captured their 21st straight team regional title last week, are seeded No. 3 out of eight teams battling for a possible Division 4 state crown at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center Tuesday. New Lothrop faces No. 5 seed Bark River-Harris at 10 a.m.. A win would send the Hornets into the state semifinals at 3 p.m. vs. the winner of No. 2 seeded Hudson vs. No. 7 seed Schoolcraft. The finals are set for 6 p.m.
Krupp said that New Lothrop would be underdogs against Clinton or Hudson but said he believes the Hornets have a shot at their first team state title since 2016.
“Oh ya, especially with 119 (pounds) out, it will be tough,” Krupp said. “But I think we can do it.”
Krupp is no stranger to the individual state finals and team state finals. Last season, he compiled a 39-11 record, falling 6-2 to unbeaten Jaron Johnson of Carson City-Crystal in the state championship match.
“He lost in the finals but had a good match,” Campbell said of Krupp’s state title loss. “And he had a really good tournament. He beat some really good guys to get into the finals. And he’s just someone who has steadily gotten better — with hard work every single year. So he’s got a real chance to take it all this year. He’ll be in the mix for sure but win or lose he always has a great attitude.”
Krupp won an individual district crown district this season with a 35-second pin of Beaverton’s Hunter Schaefer.
Krupp finished 30-21 as a tenth-grader. He also qualified for the individual wrestling state finals as a freshman, faring 1-2 at 103 pounds, ending a 29-19 season.
Krupp was a member of New Lothrop’s 2020 state football championship team. The Hornets defeated Traverse City St. Francis, 42-35, this past January in the Division 7 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
He said New Lothrop’s 11-0 state title season in 2020, which ran into the 2021 calendar year, finishing on Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 stops and starts, is something he’ll remember the rest of his life.
“I remember all the craziness, when it stopped and started back up,” Krupp said. “And always coming back with a positive attitude. And just be thankful to be able to play.”
Krupp had three solo tackles in that game but the senior’s most vivid memory of that game was seeing senior teammate Julius Garza score one of his four touchdowns.
Garza scored on an 83-yard kick-off return, a 65-yard TD reception, a 3-yard TD run and a 9-yard TD run.
“Probably when my good buddy, Julius Garza had that big touchdown (catch) he threw up on television, I remember,” Krupp said. “It was crazy.”
Krupp said he personally had a highlight as well.
“I had a pretty big tackle on a kick-off — when they reversed it,” Krupp said. “I think that would have been right before halftime.”
Krupp rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries during the season. His lone touchdown run came on a 3-yard burst during a 62-16 rout of Bendle. Krupp ran for 44 yards on four carries that night. He had 14 tackles including six solo stops during the season.
Krupp said he has not yet decided what college he will attend or what his major might be.
