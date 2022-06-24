OWOSSO — Macy Irelan, a 2022 graduate of Owosso High School, has been named a co-recipient of the Miss Softball Award, it was announced Thursday by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Irelan, a two-time All-State pitcher for the Trojans, was named 2022 Miss Softball Pitcher, while shortstop Madilyn Ramey of Allen Park High School was named the 2022 Miss Softball Position Player.
“This is an unbelievable honor,” Irelan said Thursday. “There are so many talented senior pitchers in the state of Michigan. This is an award I always knew was out there and extremely hard to get. But I’ve always secretly wanted it. I’m incredibly grateful and thankful for coach JoEllen Smith and the Owosso High School coaching staff for getting me here today.”
Irelan said she will be receiving the Miss Softball trophy in July. The MHSSCA made its selection from senior softball players throughout the state.
Ramey, a University of Michigan commit, led Allen Park to a 2022 state title in Division 1 and a state runner-up showing in 2021. She helped Allen Park to a 93-18 record in her career while batting .482 with 151 hits, 16 home runs, 112 RBIS and 43 stolen bases.
Irelan set single-season records of 76 hits and 60 RBIs as a senior for the Trojans, who finished 32-7-1 and reigned as Flint Metro League and district champions. Owosso fell to No. 2-ranked Jackson Northwest in the Division 2 regional semifinals. Irelan compiled a 31-7 record as a senior with an earned run average of 1.43. She struck out 414 batters and walked 50 in 2292/3 innings.
Irelan batted .559 with eight home runs, 21 doubles and an on-base percentage of .596.
Smith, who has coached the Trojans the past 39 years, said Irelan is a tremendous pitcher and a great hitter as well.
“Macy is an outstanding softball player both offensively and defensively,” Smith said. “She is the best overall player I have coached. Her work ethic and her dedication to year-round training has truly impressed me.”
Irelan set additional single-season records for doubles (25), pitching wins (37), innings pitched (249), games pitched (40) and strikeouts (487) last season while leading Owosso to its first-ever state title in any MHSAA-sanctioned sport. The Trojans won a Division 2 state crown by defeating Marysville, 8-5.
In her three-year varsity career (in 2020 there was no softball season due to COVID), Irelan owns career records for doubles (55), home runs (14), pitching wins (86) and strikeouts (1,157). She fared 83-15 on the mound in her high school career.
Irelan is in the top four in 17 different Owosso career softball categories.
She compiled an 83-15 record in her career, amassing 1,102 strikeouts with a career earned run average of 1.09. As a hitter in her career, Irelan batted .457 with 14 home runs, 138 RBIs and 55 doubles.
She is committed to play softball at Kent State University.
