LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg senior forward Lorna Strieff was named a second team All-Stater in Division 4, in voting released Tuesday by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association (MIHSSCA).
Three other Wolfpack players — all sophomores — were named to the Division 4 honorable mention squad: goalkeeper Joy Antcliff, forward Desire Knoblauch and midfielder Addison Elkins.
Byron’s senior midfielder Pearl Schmidt was also named to the Division 4 All-State honorable mention team. Ovid-Elsie sophomore midfielder Evalyn Cole was voted to the Division 3 All-State honorable mention team.
Strieff finished the season with 24 goals and 12 assists. She helped lead the 16-6 Wolfpack to a district championship and a berth in the regional finals. Laingsburg, however, lost 3-2 to Bad Axe.
Antcliff had six shutouts in goal for Laingsburg,while Knoblauch finished the season with 12 goals and one assist. Elkins had six goals and five assists.
Schmidt finished the season with 20 assists and seven goals. She played 13 games on the field and spent the rest in goal, where she had 65 saves. Byron finished second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 4-2-2 mark.
Cole led the area in both goals scored, with 26, and in assists, with 19. She helped the 12-6-1 Marauders capture their third consecutive MMAC championship.
Ovid-Elsie reached the district finals, but lost 8-0 to No. 1-ranked Williamston, which went on to capture its first-ever state title by rallying past Hudsonville Unity Christian 3-2 Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.