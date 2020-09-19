ORTONVILLE — Three victories in singles competition propelled Owosso’s boys tennis team to a 5-3 win Thursday over Ortonville Brandon.
Owosso’s Wyatt Leland came back to beat Dawson Richards 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Jay Tuttle topped Nolan Federow 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Zach Warth won 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 against Adam Cox at No. 3 singles for the Trojans.
The Trojans sealed the win with a pair victories in doubles action. Carter Kline and Rory Grinnell won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, while Harrison Ketchum and Everett McVay prevailed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
