LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham delivered 13 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds and Kara Mahoney and Erica Wade each scored 10 points Thursday as Laingsburg rolled past Bath, 45-21, in girls basketball action.
“The last time we played them (the Bees) over there we didn’t play very well,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “Tonight we played much better game. Tonight we got much better shots and we shot better … The last time over there we just shot for 6-for-40.”
Laingsburg’s defense came up with 20 steals with Wade chipping in with four steals.
The Wolfpack’s Lorna Strieff had six points to go with 10 rebounds. Bree Schlaack had four points.
The Wolfpack (10-4, 7-4 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) built leads of 14-3, 26-7 and 37-10 after each of the first three quarters.
Bath fell to 5-9 and 2-8 in the CMAC.
LAINGSBURG 45, BATH 21
BATH (5-9, 2-8 CMAC): S. Derrick 7 points. Totals: 7 8-17 21.
LAINGSBURG (10-4, 7-3 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 3 2-4 10, Grace Graham 5 3-7 13, Hayleigh Mertens 0 1-2 1, Lorna Strieff 2 2-2 6, Erica Wade 4 2-4 10, Gabby Paquet 0 1-4 1, Bree Schlaack 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 11-23 45.
Bath 4 3 3 11 — 21
Laingsburg 12 14 11 8 — 45
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 2 (Mahoney 2). Bath 1. Rebounds: Laingsburg (Strieff 10, Graham 8). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Laingsburg 14. Bath 16. Steals: Laingsburg 20 (Graham 10, Wade 4).
