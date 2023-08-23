CHESANING — The first year of the Matt Walter era of Chesaning football, was, by most accounts, a successful one.
The former linebackers and running backs coach took to the tob job with gusto, completely overhauling the Indians schematically and imposing his personality on the team by scrapping the spread offense it had run under predecessor John Mimranek and intstalling a ground-n-pound Power-I attack.
The result? The 2022 Indians went on to have their first winning season in eight years, despite relying on underclassmen at several key positions — including left tackle, middle linebacker and their entire offensive backfield (including quarterback).
Still, Walter and Chesaning’s triumph wasn’t complete last year. The Indians were above .500, yes, but just barely at 5-4, and the only thing standing between them and a negative point differential was a 69-0 blowout of hapless Byron (which has since taken the step down to eight-man football).
Needless to say, there is plenty of room for improvement.
But the feeling on the ground in Chesaning is that progress is being made. The Indians believe they’ve got what it takes to take the next step in their rebuild. They want the playoffs.
In truth, they wanted the playoffs last year too — what team doesn’t? With the MHSAA scrapping the six-win playoff eligibility standard in favor of teams qualifying based on playing points in 2021, Chesaning technically could have got in with their 5-4 record, but their schedule was a little too light for consideration. In addition to beating winless Byron, the Indians found wins over winless Bridgeport and winless Pinconning in 2022.
Chesaning’s 2023 schedule figures to have more teeth to it — by design, Walter says — in order to “hopefully get some more playoff points.”
Six of the Indians’ nine regular-season opponents had winning records last season — including two of their three non-league foes: Bath (a playoff squad) and Laingsburg (a Central Michigan Athletic Conference co-champ, along with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia).
With such a tough slate facing his squad, Walter is considering adding a few schematic wrinkles on offense, to keep his team from being too easy to scout.
He’s not abandoning the I-formation — in some cases the Indians may double down, operating from the three running back Power I — but he also wants to take advantage of some of the talent that has flowed into the varsity level over the offseason.
“This year, with the athletes we have from the junior varsity level, we probably are going to spread out a little more, and still have the option with the tight end and the fullback,” Walter said. “We’ll look similar to as we did last year, but with a little more spread, a little more outside runs and outside stuff.”
Having a full JV cupboard to restock the top squad with is something Walter has made a priority for Chesaning’s program. From the time of his hire, he has talked about the importance of having a strong youth pipeline.
One former JV player Walter expects to make an impact is junior Adam Woodcock, who he described as “a speedster.” Woodcock is projected to start right away at safety and could factor in to any spread formation shenanigans attempted on offense.
Still, the thing that usually makes or breaks high school football teams is experience, and the 2023 Indians — having utilized so many underclassmen on the varsity level last year — should have a fair bit of it.
Running backs Brayden Florian and Cal Frasier with both be back as juniors, starting both ways. Florian was one of Chesaning’s key offensive pieces as a sophomore, rushing for 707 yards and seven scores. Frasier was a steady blocker and at starter at linebacker.
Left/defensive tackle Seth Schlict is another fire-hardened junior who was a frequent starter last year and could be a breakout candidate.
The Indians will have their share of valuable seniors too.
Alec Fowler, a second-team Mid-Michigan Activities Conference selection last year will play a key role at cornerback. Keighan Stoddard, an MMAC first-teamer at receiver, will continue to serve at the Indians’ “deep threat,” Walter says, while also getting reps as a pass rusher. Ben Fowler, another MMAC second-teamer, will move in from guard to play center.
Mason Struck is best known as the centerpiece of Chesaning’s hoops squad, but he’ll be utilizing his 6-foot-6-inch frame to snag jump balls on the gridiron as a tight end this fall.
Naturally, those players for whom 2023 is the last hurrah want to make the season a memorable one.
Alec Fowler, for one, confessed that just making it to the playoffs wouldn’t quite satisfy him.
He wants to the see the team “getting a few games through (the playoffs) and maybe making it to states.”
Chesaning is one of just three local teams with state championships in the MHSAA era (dating back to 1975; along with New Lothrop and Morrice), winning titles in 1998 and 2001, but the Indians’ last playoff win came in 2007.
Perhaps, the biggest offseason mystery for Chesaning is the question of who will be QB. Walter said there’s currently a two-man battle for the spot between juniors Max Volk and Brady Sager.
Volk has the edge in experience, having been named starter out of camp last fall as a sophomore, but Sager — brother of former Indians’ starter Tyler Sager — has pedigree. Both have baseball-trained arms.
Despite presistent questioning, Walter refused to say which of the two had the inside track on the job. The compeition may play out into the season.
Walter said the determining factors in who gets the lion’s share of the snaps will be whoever demonstrates the most leadershp and the best decision-making under pressure.
“Obviously (the quarterback) is a leader of the offense; he’s got to run the offense. He has to have poise. There’s time where (defenses) are going to bring six or seven guys, and we just have to hold our own on the offensive line, but our quarterback needs to be poised and step up in the pocket,” Walter siad. “(Both guys) are doing a good job with that.”
While the Indians may do some schematic tweaking on offense, on defense, they’ll stick to their bedrock 4-3 principles.
The unit will have to make do without departed linebacker Reese Greenfelder, who posted 80 tackles and nine sacks for Chesaning in 2022 on his way to receiving first-team all-MMAC and all-region recognition.
Even without Greenfelder, Walter anticipates linebacker being a position of strength for the Indians this year, dubbing the corps of Frasier, Florian and senior Ethan Hinojosa “stellar.”
The Indians will get the luxury of opening 2023 at home. They host Bath at 7:00 p.m., Aug. 24.
