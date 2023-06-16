EAST LANSING — After staging a thrilling comeback vs. Cass City in the MHSAA Division 3 softball quarterfinals Tuesday to come within two games of the team’s first state title since 1978, Laingsburg found itself all out of magic in Friday’s semifinal game against Ottawa Lake Whiteford.
The Bobcats’ Unity Nelson held the Wolfpack to just two hits in an 8-0 whitewashing.
Nelson — an impervious ace who now stands 22-0 on the season — threw hard and precisely while striking out 11 and walking two as the Bobcats (37-4) advanced to today’s state championship game vs. Standish-Sterling (37-7), which downed Ravenna, 10-1, in Friday’s early semifinal.
Laingsburg ends its 2023 season at 36-7.
Though the Wolfpack was denied ultimate glory Friday, the team has every intention of challenging again next year.
A very young squad on average, time is on the Wolfpack’s side.
Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle said that Whiteford, which reached the state championship game a year ago in Division 4, had a significant experience edge.
Laingsburg, meanwhile, rostered six freshmen and started four this season.
“We are the last one in the area to play here,” Cheadle said after talking to his team after the loss. “So, this is a nice place to end it if we’re going to end it … That girl (Nelson) hasn’t lost this year and we knew we had a tough task. I thought we did a pretty good job. I mean she struck out 17 the last game she pitched. Our job was to cut that down and I thought we did and gave ourselves a shot. But you know they’re a good team.”
Laingsburg’s lone hits came from Ashley Bila, who laced a two-out double in the third inning and Addyson Buchin, who hit a leadoff single in the fourth.
Buchin took the loss in the circle. The sophomore righthander went the distance allowing 10 hits. She struck out six and walked three.
Whiteford broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the third with three runs on two hits. Kaydence Sheldon had a run-scoring single and Patrina Marsh added a two-run knock.
The Bobcats tacked on three more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Sheldon finished with three hits and three RBI, while Marsh had two hits and two RBI.
Laingsburg made three errors in the game while Whiteford was guilty of two.
Cheadle said that Laingsburg has made a habit of coming back from deficits but this time the Wolfpack could not do it against the likes of the Bobcats.
Still, the team’s tight bond was evident, even in defeat.
“They were very much in support of each other and they had each other’s backs,” Cheadle said. “We never gave up — no matter when. The last three games we were down and all three of those games the kids kept fighting. Just their tenacy to keep going until the last out.”
Buchin, holding back tears, said that this Laingsburg team will hold a special place for her. The 10th-grader pitched virtually every inning for the Wolfpack this season.
“Honestly, this team meant the world to me this year — especially with it only being my sophomore year,” Buchin said. “Like the courage and the tenacity that they have is amazing. Our hope and plan is to get back here again and win that semifinal game and get to the championship.”
Laingsburg’s shortstop Bila, who is verbally committed to play college softball at Central Michigan University, said that it was a great season and the team hopes to return to East Lansing next year and possibly go all the way.
“Ottawa Lake — they were here last year and they had the experience,” Bila said. “And now we have the experience going into next year.”
