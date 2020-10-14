BYRON — Maddie Davis had 16 kills and Byron downed Durand in four sets for a senior night victory Tuesday.
Byron honored seniors Skylar Lewis, Riley Viele, Allison Glass, Sadie Huggins, Makayla Clement and Davis.
The Eagles rose to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 12-4-2 overall. Pearl Schmidt had 24 assists while Jaden Zakoor had 20 digs and Ally Glass added three blocks.
Owosso falls to Lake Fenton
OWOSSO — Sophomore middle hitter Kendall Ihm had 10 kills, with one block and five assists but Owosso fell to Lake Fenton on Monday.
The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18.
Junior Brynley Hay had eight digs for Owosso with freshman Reese Thayer contributing nine assists.
