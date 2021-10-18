WILLIAMSTON — Scoring twice in each half, No. 7-ranked Williamston ended the Laingsburg’s season 4-0 Monday in a Division 3 district semifinal.
Williamston (10-6-2) will face Lansing Catholic (9-3-1) for the district title at 7 p.m. Thursday in Williamston.
The Hornets got a pair of Ryker Johnecheck goals in the 1oth and 23rd minutes to take a 2-0 lead. Aidan Parkin padded the lead to 3-0 with a tip-in off a centering pass from Johnacheck with 33:15 left in the contest. Matthew Palmer closed the scoring off a corner kick with 29:43 remaining.
“I think we had moments of excellence in which we played better than we’ve ever played,” Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins said. “But I also think we had moments where we did not play our best and that’s when all four of their goal-scoring opportunities happened.”
Laingsburg (8-4-2) was outshot 13-2. Wolfpack goalie Luke Snyder made nine saves.
Laingsburg nearly scored midway through the first half, but the shot sailed over the goal. Junior Adam Myers unleashed a hard shot with 4:40 left in the game that was headed toward the net but stopped by the Hornet goalkeeper to preserve the shutout.
Williamston coach Steve Horn said his team did a nice job of spacing and spreading out the field.
“We really just wanted to take control of the game and keep the ball moving and spread them out a little bit,” Horn said. “And we did that. There were a couple of opportunities we left out there. We should have had a few more goals.”
The district final between Williamston and Lansing Catholic on Thursday should be another tough test, Horn said.
“We haven’t seen each other this season but they are our rivals,” Horn said. “It will be a tough one.”
Laingsburg will graduate five seniors — Reece Kramer, Miguel Fajardo, Falk Schroedter, Caleb Clark and Addison Goff. Fajardo, who led the Wolfpack in scoring this season with 11 goals, said Williamston controlled the ball and the game for the most part.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Fajardo said. “We came in with our heads high and try to play the best we can. And some things don’t go in your favor and today was one of those games. Not much we could do about it, we worked as hard as we could.”
