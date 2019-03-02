DETROIT — Just like last year, the New Lothrop wrestling team will have two wrestlers going for state titles today after winning three matches in the first day of the state individual finals at Ford Field.
One, Austin Wolford, will have a chance to repeat as a state champion in today’s 145-pound Division 4 title match. His getting there was mostly expected, especially after spending so little time on the mat while recording two pins and a technical fall.
“I think I only had about four minutes on the mat today, which is not too bad,” he said. “It was a good day.”
Wolford’s sense of time was impeccable, as well; he had pins in 30 seconds and 1 minute, 39 seconds. He then recorded a technical fall against Zach Potter of Springport, a 15-0 drubbing, in just 2:36.
Wolford’s three wins improved his record to 40-3 on the season. His dominance begged the question: What happened in those losses?
“I don’t like make excuses,” he said. “They beat me, but I had bronchitis throughout the whole season. And we like to wrestle the best teams we can and work to get better.”
Wolford will meet Kyle Black of White Pigeon in today’s title match. He believes last year’s experience should serve him well.
“I’ve already been there,” he said of the final. “I already know the environment, what it’s going to be like. I’m mentally prepared for this match.”
His teammate, Logan Zell, will wrestle for the 135-pound title against top seed and three-time state champion Jordan Hamdan of Hudson. Zell won all three matches by decision, the last a 12-1 triumph over Kody Drewer of Mendon.
Afterward, Zell spoke of his day in wonderment.
“I never really imagined this,” he said. “Only in my dreams, so to be here (in the final round) hasn’t hit me yet. But, so far, from what I can tell, it’s great.”
Zell says he’s not going to hold back today against Hamdan, who is committed to Michigan State.
“Being here in the arena really got my adrenalin flowing,” he said. “(Today) is my last match. I want to finish my senior year with the best I have. With all I have.”
Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez also will wrestle for a title in Division 3 at 112 pounds. He pinned his way to the final, finishing by beating Austin Fietz of Dundee in 3:45. He’ll meet Hunter Assenmacher of Ida in today’s final.
Fietz had earlier defeated Byron’s Zack Hall 2-1 in triple overtime, ending the Byron freshman’s bid for a state title.
His brother Jerry, who led the area in wins this season, was defeated in the quarterfinals 7-2 by Ira Jenkins of Whitehall.
“I got beat,” Hall said. “No excuses. There’s not much I can do about it. It’s disheartening, yeah, but it’s wrestling.”
Durand’s Sayer Robinson, who got into the medal round at 189 pounds, was thrilled by advancing.
“I haven’t gotten a medal yet, but I’m ready,” he said, grinning widely. “This is the big dance. This is what I’ve worked for the last 11 years. It’s all brownie points from here.”
Sayer’s goal now is to finish higher than his father, Tony, a Durand assistant coach. Tony Robinson finished seventh at 171 pounds in 1993 for Durand.
But Sayer is not too particular.
“They’re all state medals,” he said.
New Lothrop had the most wrestlers make it to today’s medal round. Of the seven who participated, six advanced.
Area wrestlers also assured of medals today also include the Hornets’ Micah Poletti (140 pounds), Camden Orr (189), Andrew Krupp (112) and Alex Wolford (119).
In addition, David Hammond of Ovid-Elsie (145), Brock Hulek of Durand (130), Owosso’s Colton Blaha (152), Ty Anderson of Corunna (140) all will wrestle for medals.
“We had a really good day,” New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said. “Up and down the lineup, our whole team is wrestling well right now.”
As for Zell, “I kind of wish the finals were (Friday night),” Campbell said, chuckling. “This was his day. But I’m sure he’ll wrestle well (today).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.