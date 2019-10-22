ORTONVILLE — Corunna’s volleyball team swept Ortonville Brandon 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 Monday.
Elizabeth Norris led Corunna with 20 kills and joined Ellie Toney with 17 assists. Josalyn Stratton had five kills to go with two aces. Ava Gustafson had four kills while Toney and Hannah Hollister each had 12 digs.
Adding two aces for Corunna was Neele’ge’ Sims.
The Cavaliers (21-8-5, 8-1 Flint Metro Stars) led Goodrich in conference play by one game entering the contest.
Brandon fell to 5-4 in league play.
CORUNNA def. BRANDON
25-16, 25-21, 25-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Corunna — Elizabeth Norris 20, Rosalyn Stratton 5, Ava Gustafson 4.
Assists: Corunna — Ellie Toney 17, Norris 17.
Blocks: Corunna — Toney 1, Norris 1.
Digs: Corunna — Toney 12, Hannah Hollister 12.
Aces: Corunna — Stratton 2. Neele’ge’ Sims 2.
Records: Corunna 21-8-5, 8-1 Flint Metro League Stars Division.
