BYRON — Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team stayed unbeaten and held another team below 50 points, topping Byron 53-41 Friday night.
The Marauders (11-0, 9-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) have held eight opponents below 50 points this season and haven’t allow more than 53 in any contest.
Freshman forward Axel Newell scored 14 points with eight rebounds for the Marauders — who outscored Byron 16-6 in the second quarter and 17-7 in the third. Newell shot 7 of 11 from the field. Dylan Carman scored 12 points with five rebounds, three steals and three assists, while Logan Thompson had 11 points and four rebounds.
Justin Frye and James Miller both had 16 points and three steals each for Byron (4-6, 4-4).
“My team played a hard game tonight and although we tried to comeback in the last quarter, we fell short,” Byron coach Matt Brown said.
BYRON SCORING: Frye 16 points, Miller 16, Caden Aldrich 3, Nathan Erdman 2, Trever Ritter 4. Totals 14 9-12 41.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Newell 7 0-0 14, Bruce Thornton 1 0-0 3, Adam Barton 2 0-0 4, Colin Fluharty 1 0-0 2, Carman 4 0-0 12, Clay Wittenberg 3 1-1 7, Thompson 5 1-2 11. Totals 23 2-3 53.
Chesaning 60, New Lothrop 45
NEW LOTHROP — Reese Greenfelder had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Chesaning in a 60-45 victory over New Lothrop Friday.
Mason Struck added 11 points and Lucas Powell and Evan List each scored nine for the Indians (9-4, 8-2 MMAC). Powell had seven rebounds.
“It was a great atmosphere at New Lothrop tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “A lot of excitement and energy in the crowd and on the court.”
Ty Kohlmann led New Lothrop (4-5, 4-4) with 28 points.
CHESANING SCORING: Reese Greenfelder 15 points, Mason Struck 11, Lucas Powell 9, Evan List 9, Eli Escamilla 5, Nate Ferry 5, Brady Coon 4, Tyler Sager 2.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 11 0-0 28, Jordan Belmer 3 2-2 9, Ryan Heslip 2 0-0 6.
Perry 66, Maple Valley 40
VERMONTVILLE — Jack Lamb scored 26 points and Perry won convincingly on the road Friday, routing Maple Valley 66-40.
Colt Sanderson posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (6-5, 3-4 Greater Lansing Activities Conference). Blake Lantis added nine points with five rebounds.
Bentley 46, Morrice 40
MORRICE — Aaron Davis scored 13 points, but Morrice lost by six to visiting Burton Bentley Friday.
Todd Nanasy scored eight points for the Orioles (3-8). Travis Farrow and Drew McGowan each scored six points.
Bentley (2-8) got 19 points from Giancarlo Baldassaarra.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 4 3-4 13, Luke Dutcher 1 3-5 5, Travis Farrow 3 0-0 6, Drew McGowan 2 2-4 6, Todd Nanasy 3 0-0 8, Brett McGowan 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-15 40.
Lake Fenton 71, Corunna 41
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton downed Corunna 71-41 Friday.
No other details were available at press-time
The loss lowered the Cavaliers to 5-4 while Lake Fenton improved to 6-4.
Mt. Morris 61, Durand 37
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris turned back Durand, 61-37, Friday.
No other details were reported. The loss lowered Durand to 8-4 and 6-4 in the MMAC.
Mt. Morris improved to 4-6, 3-6.
