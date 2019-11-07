WEBBERVILLE — Morrice swept Webberville 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 Wednesday in a Division 4 district volleyball semifinal.
The Orioles play at 6 p.m. Friday in the district championship match against Lansing Christian, where they will vie for their first district title since advancing to the regional finals in 2012.
“My girls played very well and it showed,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said. “We have a tough game ahead of us.”
Mandy Miller had six kills for the Orioles and Katelyn Allen added three. Jenna O’Berry had 15 assists and Jade Nanasy recorded 16 digs. Allen had two blocks, Miller had one, and O’Berry dealt two aces.
Byron sweeps Bentley
BYRON — Byron defeated Burton Bentley in straight sets, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 Wednesday during a Division 3 district semifinal.
The Eagles advanced to tonight’s 6 p.m. district championship match against Burton Bendle. Byron is seeking its second straight district title.
Maddie Davis and Sydney Johnson each powered seven kills for Byron (23-14-2). Davis served eight aces and Haley Hooley had 10 digs.
Durand falls to Haslett
PERRY — Haslett swept Durand 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 Wednesday in a Division 2 district semifinal at Perry.
Alivia Gilson had 21 digs for the Railroaders. Clara Henry added 12 digs and six assists while Maddie McMillin had four kills, three aces and five digs. Jessica Winslow and Mackenzie Pancheck each had three kills while Shelby Lydig had six digs.
Haslett will play Chelsea tonight in the district finals, which start at 6:30 p.m.
Division 2 District Semifinal at Perry
HASLETT def. DURAND
25-12, 25-8, 25-16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — Maddie McMillin 4, Jessica Winslow 3, Mackenzie Pancheck 3, Riley Vandendries 1.
Assists: Durand — Clara Henry 6.
Blocks: Durand — Jessica Winslow 1
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilson 21, Clara Henry 12, Maddie McMillin 5.
Aces: Durand — Maddie McMillin 3, Shelby Leydig 1.
Division 3 District Semifinal at Byron
BYRON def. BENTLEY
25-13, 25-10, 25-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Maddie Davis 7, Sydney Johnson 7.
Aces: Byron — Maddie Davis 8.
Digs: Byron — Haley Hooley 10.
Records: Byron — 23-14-2.
Division 4 District Semifinal
at Webberville
MORRICE def. WEBBERVILLE
25-14, 25-14, 25-14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Mandy Miller 6, Katelyn Allen 3.
Aces: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 2.
Digs: Morrice — Jade Nanasy 16.
Assists: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 15.
Blocks: Morrice — Katelyn Allen 2, Mandy Miller 1.
