FLINT — Ayva Sholty supplied 16 ace serves as Morrice defeated Flint Beecher 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23 in volleyball action Tuesday.
The Orioles improved to 12-10-1 overall and 4-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.
Payton Gutting had five kills, while Aubrey Rogers had three and Sholty delivered two. Addy Hart and Rogers each had five digs and Kenzie Doerner had 10 assists.
Durand 3, Chesaning 0
DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence had nine kills, Shianne Root had eight and Durand swept Chesaning 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 Tuesday.
Durand improved to 2-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Sydney Leydig recorded 32 assists for the Railroaders.
Gabby Keeler had four aces, four kills and three blocks for Durand. Avery Gilson added 14 digs and two aces, while Manny Leydig had five kills and six digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Lansing Christian 2, Laingsburg 1
LANSING — Lansing Christian edged Laingsburg 2-1 Tuesday.
Paul Pageot scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack off a through ball from Dylan Hulliberger.
Laingsburg trailed 2-0 at halftime.
“We settled in and played the second half with momentum but only one shot went in,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins.
Laingsburg fell to 8-3-4.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Johns 8, Owosso 0
ST. JOHNS — St. Johns defeated Owosso 8-0 Monday.
The Redwings swept the singles tests thanks to Caden Ojibway, 6-1, 6-1 over Everett McVay; Logan Nobach, 6-0, 6-1 over Zach Warth; Elijah Lake, 6-0, 6-7 over Lucas Crane; and Grant Rustad, 6-0, 6-0 over Ginger Golombisky.
St. Johns swept the doubles matches as Drew Aiden and Jaxson Sillman topped Carter Kline and Desiree Mofield 6-3, 6-3; Nolan Sanders and Nathan Klein defeated Bryce Davis and Eden Ackley, 6-1, 6-1; Bryer Graham and Marshall O’Malley defeated Zane Zwolensky and Nick Nidiffer, 6-0, 6-1; and Ty Wardin and Evan Martinez topped Owen Skarich and Brooke Hilts, 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Maier fifth at Birch Run
BIRCH RUN — Chesaning’s Levi Maier ran fifth at Tuesday’s Birch Run Fall Invitational, clocking in at 17 minutes, 12 seconds.
Cole Yaros of New Lothrop ran ninth (17:32.09). Teammate Ryan Heslip finished 14th (17:53.94). Clay Powell of Ovid-Elsie ran 17th (18:00.56).
Clio was first in the team standings with 44 points. New Lothrop was fifth (167), Ovid-Elsie seventh (223) and Chesaning ninth (251).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Baese ninth for O-E
BIRCH RUN — Clarissa Baese of Ovid-Elsie finished ninth in 21:13.19, while teammate Alexis Spitzley ran 10th in 21:16.20 as the Marauders placed fourth at Tuesday’s Birch Run Fall Invitational.
Ovid-Elsie scored 152 points with New Lothrop placing ninth (243) and Chesaning running 15th (366).
Klara Mulcahy of New Lothrop ran 23rd (22:27.75) while Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White finished 40th (23:18.01). Josie Bauman of New Lothrop was 41st (23:22.07) and Kaia Spiess of Ovid-Elsie ran 44th (23:32.97).
