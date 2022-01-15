DURAND — Home cooking proved to be a winning tonic for Durand.
Austin Kelley scored 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and the Durand boys stunned Chesaning 52-47 Friday, handing the Indians their first loss in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Durand avenged a 71-34 loss in Chesaning Dec. 14. Kelley added four assists and five rebounds. Teammate Gabe Lynn scored 16 points with six rebounds and three steals.
The win lifted Durand to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the MMAC. It also knocked Chesaning out of a first-place tie in the MMAC with Ovid-Elsie (7-0, 5-0 MMAC).
Chesaning (6-3, 5-1) featured 12-point scorers Eli Escamilla and Mason Struck. Escamilla added eight rebounds and three steals. Struck had six boards and three steals. Evan List had nine points and five rebounds.
“All credit to Durand tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “They were on a mission and played really hard. They shot lights out and battled on the boards. We will take this loss and learn from it.”
Durand took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter and led 22-16 by halftime. The Indians cut the deficit to four entering the final quarter.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 22 points, Gabe Lynn 16, Carson LePage 7, Mason Pancheck 3, Evan Samson 4 . Totals 16 9-24 52.
CHESANING SCORING: Eli Escamilla 12 points, Mason Struck 12 points, Evan List 9 points, Lucas Powell 4 points, Nate Ferry 4 points, Reese Greenfelder 4 points, Jaylen Anderson 2 points.
New Lothrop 54, Montrose 46
MONTROSE — Ty Kohlmann scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and New Lothrop defeated Montrose 54-46 Friday.
Jordan Belmer scored 13 points for the Hornets (3-2, 3-1 MMAC).
“That was a great team win tonight and everyone contributed,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We played with great energy for the entire 32 minutes and that was the difference.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 10 4-4 28, Jordan Belmer 5 2-2 13, Ryan Heslip 2 0-0 5, Max Spencer 1 0-0 3, Jaden Curry 1 1-2 3, Cannan Cromwell 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-8 54.
Corunna 46, Brandon 42
OTISVILLE — Wyatt Bower scored 16 points and Peyton Termeer added 15 as Corunna defeated Ortonville Brandon 46-42 Friday.
Tarick Bower added eight points and seven steals for the Cavaliers (4-3, 1-2 Flint Metro Stars). Dylan Quirk had five rebounds and Logan Roka recorded four assists.
Noah Gillespie scored 16 points for Brandon (3-5, 1-1 Flint Metro Stars).
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 7 1-3 16, Tarick Bower 3 2-4 8, Peyton Termeeer 5 3-4 15, Zach Pickler 1 0-0 2, Jaden Edington 1 1-3 3. Totals 18 7-14 46.
Gen. Christian 67, Morrice 30
MORRICE — Genesee Christian routed Morrice 67-30 Friday as Tyler Chapman scored 20 points and Trenton Boike scored 19.
The Soldiers improved to 6-1. The Orioles fell to 3-5.
Morrice featured Brett McGowan’s nine-point performance. Drew McGowan had seven rebounds.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 1 3-4 5, Luke Dutcher 1 0-1 2, Travis Smith 0 4-4 4, Jonah Mosher 1 0-0 2, Travis Farrow1 01 2, Drew McGowan 0 1-2 1, Caden Binkley 1 0-0 3, Todd Nanasy 0 2-2 2, Brett McGowan 4 1-0 9. Totals 9 11-15 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.