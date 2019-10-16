NEW LOTHROP — Otisville LakeVille is forfeiting Friday’s football matchup against top-ranked New Lothrop, citing low player numbers.
New Lothrop announced the move Tuesday on its Twitter feed. The Hornets, ranked No. 1 in Division 7 by The Associated Press, will have a bye week and next play Oct. 25 at Frankenmuth, the No. 4 team in Division 5.
LakeVille also forfeited its Oct. 4 matchup against Montrose and has been outscored 318-0 on the season. Falcons coach Pat Johnson resigned prior to the forfeit to Montrose and the school hired Clio assistant Craig Healey as interim coach to finish the season, according to MLive.
