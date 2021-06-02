DEWITT — No. 1-ranked DeWitt ended Owosso’s season 8-0 Tuesday in the Division 2 district semifinals.
The Panthers (16-1) will play Haslett in the district finals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Owosso (2-12-1) received 24 saves from Lily Usher. Usher finished with a school-record 286 saves, which ranks third all-time in Michigan.
“Tonight was a tough loss but we are so proud of the growth and positivity exhibited by our players this season,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “Our team learned so much this season and grew so close with one another.”
