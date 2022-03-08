DANSVILLE — A muscular performance from Colton Sanderson helped power the Perry High School boys basketball team to an MHSAA Division 3 district tournament win on Monday. Sanderson scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks as Ramblers edged the Potterville Vikings, 50-45, here.
The Ramblers (11-9) advance to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinals vs. top-seeded Bath (13-6).
Sanderson wasn’t the only double-double man for Perry. Blake Lantis had 11 points and 10 rebounds himself. Also contributing were Cody Swain, who scored 12 points with six rebounds, and Jack Lamb, who added six assists, five rebounds and four points.
Potterville ends its season at 10-11.
PERRY SCORING: Colton Sanderson 13 points, Cody Swain 12 points, Blake Lantis 11 points, Jack Lamb 4 points, Jacob DeJarlias 4 points, Parker Davis 2 points.
Dansville 54, Byron 49
DANSVILLE — Dansville edged Byron 54-49 in the late first-round Division 3 district match-up Monday at Dansville.
“We were able to come back to within two points with seconds left in the game,” said Byron coach Matt Brown. “We may have lost but I am proud of how far my team has come this season.”
Byron, which ended its season at 7-13 overall, was led by James Miller’s 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals. Miller also shot 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Justin Frye scored 12 points with three rebounds and two steals.
Owen Thomas scored 11 points with two blocks and Trevor Ritter scored six points with four rebounds.
The Aggies (7-14) earned a spot in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinals vs. Laingsburg (11-8).
BYRON SCORING: James Miller 20 points, Justin Frye 12 points, Owen Thomas 11 points, Trevor Ritter 6 points. Totals 15 13-14 49.
Flint Powers 70, Durand 47
FENTON — Flint Powers Catholic sidelined Durand, 70-47, in Monday’s Division 2 district opener at Lake Fenton High School.
Gabe Lynn scored 20 points for Durand, which ended its season at 12-9. Dylan McDonald scored eight points and Austin Kelley scored seven. Lynn rained in six of Durand’s eight three-pointers.
Isacc Sturgess scored 15 points for Flint Powers (6-15), which will advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinals vs. Lake Fenton (14-6).
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 2 2-2 7, Gavin Wells 1 0-0 3, Alex Bruni 1 0-0 2, Gabe Lynn 8 0-0 20, Markell Tate 0 1-2 1, Jaxon Smith 0 2-4 2, Evan Samson 2 0-0 4, Dylan McDonald 1 6-7 8. Totals 15 11-15 47.
Vassar 50, New Lothrop 42
FLINT — The New Lothrop High School boys basketball team saw its season end on Monday following a 50-42 loss to Vassar in the first-round of the Division 3 districts playoffs at Flint New Standard Academy.
Ty Kohlmann scored 18 points for the Hornets, who ended the season at 9-12 overall. Zack Graves scored eight points while Jordan Belmer scored seven.
Vassar improved to 9-12 and will advance to Wednesday’s district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. vs. No. 1-ranked Flint Beecher.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 18 points, Zack Graves 8 points, Jordan Belmer 7 points.
St. Patrick 51, Morrice 36
FOWLER — Portland St. Patrick defeated Morrice, 51-36, in Monday’s Division 4 district opener at Fowler High School.
The Orioles ended the season with a record of 4-14.
The Shamrocks rose to 3-17 and will advance to face top-seeded Webberville in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinals.
No other details were available at press time.
