PERRY — Katie Kiger scored 10 points as Perry edged Olivet 30-27 Tuesday.
Alyssa Welsh scored eight points for the Ramblers (8-8, 5-5 Greater Lansing Activities Conference). She broke a tie with Morrice’s Candi Kollek for sole possession of eighth place on the area’s all-time scoring list. Welsh now has 1,167 career points.
Olivet (8-8, 5-5) did not have any double-digit scorers
Kearsley 58, Owosso 37
OWOSSO — McKenna Sovis scored a career-high 16 points for Owosso, but the Trojans lost to Flint Kearsley, 58-37, Tuesday.
Reyn Tuttle added 10 points and Alaynie Drury scored four for Owosso (1-14).
Kearsley improved to 12-4.
Morrice 62, Bendle 10
MORRICE — Olivia Riley scored 18 points as Morrice breezed past Burton Bendle 62-10 Tuesday
Riley made five 3-pointers. Zena Latunski had 15 points with 11 rebounds for the Orioles (12-3, 11-1 Genesee Area Conference).
“We played good team basketball with 15 assists,” Morrice coach Kris Smith said.
Morrice trails in the GAC race by one game behind frontrunning Flint Hamady.
Swartz Creek 56, Corunna 42
CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 14 points, but Corunna lost 56-42 Tuesday to Swartz Creek.
Danielle French added 11 points and Sydnie Gillet had eight for the Cavaliers (6-10). Gillett handed out three assists.
Swartz Creek (11-6) was led by Rachel Arroy and Cianna Gloster, who each scored 20 points.
Fowlerville 40, New Lothrop 29
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop lost 40-29 to Fowlerville in nonconference play Tuesday.
Brooke Wenzlick scored 14 points with nine rebounds and three assists for the Hornets (8-8). Makayla Lienau scored six points.
“Not enough on the offensive end tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “They were pretty aggressive and we didn’t take care of the ball. We had a five-point lead just before half and a couple miscues on defense let them back in the game.”
MORRICE 62, BENDLE 10
BENDLE (4-9, 3-9): NiKalyn Gynsell 2 0-0 6 Totals: 3 1-2 10.
MORRICE (12-3, 11-1): Gracie Nowak 1 2-4 4, Abi Beem 2 2-2 6, Zena Latunski 6 3-4 15, Olivia Riley 6 1-2 18 Totals: 23 9-17 62.
Bendle 7 3 0 0 — 10
Morrice 14 16 19 13 — 62
3-Point Goals: Morrice 7 (Latunski 5); Bendle 3 (Gynsell 2). Rebounds: Morrice 45 (Latunski 11). Assists: Morrice 15 (Nowak 8). Steals: Morrice 20 (Nowak 6). Blocked Shots: Morrice 5 (Nowak 2).
PERRY 30, OLIVET 27
OLIVET (8-8, 5-5): P. Lehman 3 3-6 9. Totals: 11 5-13 27.
PERRY (8-8, 5-5): Grace O’Neill 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Welsh 2 3-4 8, Liz Poirier 2 0-0 5, Lorraine Tarnish 2 0-1 4, Katie Kiger 4 2-6 10. Totals: 11 5-11 30.
Olivet 6 11 2 8 — 27
Perry 10 4 10 6 — 30
3-Point Goals: Perry 3 (O’Neill 1, Welsh 1, Poirier 1); Olivet 0.
FOWLERVILLE 40, NEW LOTHROP 29
FOWLERVILLE (6-8): No details provided.
NEW LOTHROP (8-8): Lauren Riley 2 0-0 2, Amya Brown 1 0-0 2, Emily Gross 1 0-1 2, Makayla Lienau 2 2-4 6, Brooke Wenzlick 4 6-6 14, Madison Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Caela Bushre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-15 29.
Fowlerville 10 6 9 15 — 40
New Lothrop 11 5 2 11 — 29
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop (none). Rebounds: New Lothrop 32 (Wenzlick 9, Lienau 7, Brown 4, Gross 4). Steals: New Lothrop 5 (Lienau 2, Wenzlick 2). Turnovers: New Lothrop 20.
SWARTZ CREEK 56, CORUNNA 42
SWARTZ CREEK (11-6): Rachel Arroy 8 0-0 20, Cianna Gloster 9 2-6 20. Totals: 22 6-16 56.
CORUNNA (6-10): Gracie Yerian 0 0-0 0, Breann Barker 1 0-0 3, Kira Patrick 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Bauman 2 1-2 6, Ellie Toney 5 4-4 14, Sydnie Gillett 3 0-0 8, Danielle French 5 1-3 11. Totals: 16 6-9 42.
Swartz Creek 21 12 7 16 — 56
Corunna 15 12 6 9 — 42
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4 (Gillett 2, Barker 1, Bauman 1). Rebounds: Corunna (Toney 4). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 12. Swartz Creek 12. Assists: Corunna (Gillett 3). Steals: Corunna (Yerian 3). Blocked Shots: Corunna (Toney 2).
