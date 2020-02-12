Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.