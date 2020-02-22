LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg edged out a 58-57 conference victory Friday over Fowler.
The Hawes brothers combined 39 points for Laingsburg; Gabe Hawes had 26 points and Zach Hawes scored 13. Connor Thomas added 10 points.
Laingsburg improved to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Fowler (5-10, 4-8) was paced by 27 points from Carter Pline.
Ovid-Elsie 69, Mt. Morris 49
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s undefeated streak continued Friday night as the Marauders took home a 20-point victory over Mt. Morris.
Forward Justin Moore was once again a force for the Marauders (17-0, 13- MMAC) as he had a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Aaron Hurst added 17 points and Shayne Loynes had 14.
Loynes also had five assists and four steals.
Brandon 68, Corunna 36
BRANDON — It was a rough night offensively as Corunna was routed 68-36 on the road.
The Cavs (5-13, 2-7 Flint Metro Stars) remained in the single digits on the scoreboard until the second half. No Corunna player cracked double digits in the loss.
Junior guard Cole Mieske had the most points for the Cavs, scoring nine.
Micah Miller had 19 points for Brandon (7-9, 4-5)
Durand 39, LakeVille 34
OTISVILLE — Chandler Cleveland scored 14 points with five rebounds and Durand defeated Otisville LakeVille to improve to 10-7 overall and 6-7 in the MMAC.
The 10 wins is the most by a Durand boys basketball team since 2000-01.
Jaylen Jones scored eight points with six rebounds. Austin Frizzelle scored seven points and Conner LaFave added five.
LakeVille (5-13, 4-9) was led by Trevor Hardacre’s 13 points.
Clio 53, Owosso 42
OWOSSO — Owosso fell 53-42 Friday at home to Clio.
The Trojans’ slow start cost them as they were out scored 27-8 in the first half. Owosso outscored the Mustangs 34-26 in the second half.
Jay Tuttle once again led Owosso (1-16, 1-8 Flint Metro Stars) with 11 points. Eddie Mishler also cracked double digits, scoring 10 points.
Hamady 67, Morrice 57
FLINT — Morrice’s boys, like the Orioles’ girls team, also fell in double overtime Friday to Flint Hamady.
Owen Doerner hit a 3 with 2.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game for the Orioles (4-12, 3-11 Genesee Area Conference) and force overtime. Later in overtime, Hunter McGowan hit another 3 to go a second extra period.
Morrice wasn’t able pull out the win, however, after being outscored 12-4 in the second overtime.
McGowan and Doerner were the leading scorers for the Orioles with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Kendell Hill had 15 points for Hamady (6-13, 4-10).
Chesaning 68, Montrose 55
CHESANING — Chesaning was able to pull away late in a 68-55 victory over Montrose to cap off senior night for the Indians.
“Senior night is always special and to get a win makes it even more meaningful,” coach Matt Weigl said. “It was a great send off for our 6 seniors who have worked extremely hard these past four years.”
Rae’Quonn Parham led the Indians (7-8, 6-6 MMAC) with 17 points in the victory.
