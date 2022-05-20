CHESANING — The bases were loaded in the bottom of the seventh with one out and the score tied 6-6 with Chesaning’s Max Volk up to bat.
Chesaning had already beaten New Lothrop in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, 8-2. Now, Volk had a chance to give the Indians a sweep and a guaranteed share of a league championship.
Volk, a 5-foot-7, 130-pound freshman, made good on his opportunity, powering a line shot to left field for a walkoff single, scoring teammate Tyler Sager as the Indians completed the sweep with a 7-6 victory.
“We battled all the way through and a hit like that is just a dream come true,” Volk said. “I’ve been waiting for this all of my life, for an opportunity like this. I was just looking to put the ball in play. A sac fly would have worked, anything. I hit a fastball outside.”
Sager, who had pitched Chesaning to the Game 1 victory with a four-hitter through seven innings, started the winning uprising with an infield single. He batted 3-for-4 in the nightcap.
“We had two super-exciting games today,” Sager said. “We haven’t played this well all year. The first game we played super well on defense and then in the nightcap, we just battled the whole time. We got down early, we came back, they came back and tied it up again and we tied it up again.”
Chesaning players stormed the field, running the bases in celebration as the Indians, ranked No. 9 in Division 3, improved to 12-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 22-3-1 overall. The Indians have just one more league doubleheader left on the schedule, Monday at home against Byron.
New Lothrop, ranked No. 4 in Division 4, fell to 10-2 in the MMAC and 25-3 overall.
Chesaning had 13 hits in Game 2. Eli Escamilla had two, including a double with two RBIs. Lucas Rumisek had a pair of doubles while driving in a run. Brady Sager also had two hits.
Logan Fulk was the winning pitcher for Chesaning in relief, working the final two innings. He came on with the score tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth and gave up a single to New Lothrop’s Grayson Orr — his third hit of the game — that scored a run and made it 6-5. Fulk then induced a grounder for a double play to end the threat.
Chesaning tied the score at 6 in the sixth. With two out, Adam Woodcock singled, stole second and scored on Powell’s base hit.
Nash Wendling started for Chesaning and worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
“Our kids played great today,” Chesaning coach Robert Sager said. “They played with a ton of energy, battled the whole way. We had the games circled for a while because they are a great baseball team. They’ve been a great baseball team for a number of years. And they deserve all the accolades they had coming into the game. We played great defensively today and we got great pitching today — Tyler (Sager), Nash (Wendling) and Logan (Fulk) all pitched great.”
Orr batted 3-for-3 for New Lothrop with three RBIs. Ty Kohlmann and Brady Birchmeier had two hits with Birchmeier doubling and drawing two walks.
New Lothrop rallied from a 5-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth. Birchmeier drew a walk in front of Jordan Belmer’s single and Jaden Martinez’s walk. Chesaning induced a groundout and forced out a runner at the plate. But New Lothrop’s Alex Henige drove in two runs when his pop up was misplayed. Caleb Sharp drove in a run with a ground out.
In the sixth, Birchmeier lined a one-out single, Belmer was safe on an error, Martinez was hit by a pitch and Orr singled to score the go-ahead run.
Birchmeier took the pitching loss. He worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on 12 hits. He struck out 10 and walked one. Birchmeier struck out five consecutive Indians from the fifth inning to bottom of the sixth before Chesaning came back to tie the game with a run.
After giving up a single in the seventh, Birchmeier struck out the next batter and was relieved by Sharp, who gave up a single and hit a batter. Ty Olsen pitched to one batter, Volk, who lined the game-winner.
New Lothrop played without one of its more gifted players, shorstop Cannan Cromwell, who was forced to miss the twinbill after throwing a bat in a previous game. New Lothrop hurt its cause in Game 1 with four errors.
“With Cannan not being able to play, we were shuffling guys around and the guys were doing their best,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “They were playing in spots they’ve never played before. The ball kept finding them in the wrong positions.
Almasy said he disagreed with Cromwell’s ejection in the previous contest.
“Cannan had thrown a bat and an umpire with a bad attitude, threw him out and it was unwarranted,” he said. “It really cost us. It was unfair to the kid. We played through it and we had a chance to win, we just didn’t get it done.”
Almasy said the Hornets showed a lot of determination. Birchmeier also played hurt in Game 2.
“Brady always shows guts,” Almasy said. “He always gets it done. I’m proud of him and I’m proud of all the guys.”
In Game 1, Tyler Sager went all seven innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Sager had thrown five straight no-hitters — though his most recent one Monday lasted just three innings in a blowout of Mt. Morris.
Belmer took the loss for the Hornets. He pitched six innings and gave up eight runs — just two earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Wendling batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Chesaning. Volk doubled and drove in two runs.
New Lothrop’s leading hitter was Birchmeier, who batted 2-for-2 and drew an intentional walk. Henige and Sharp also hit safely.
“Chesaning did a nice job,” Almasy said. “Tyler (Sager) pitched a good game for them (in Game 1) and we had good at-bats against him. We know what we can do if we see him again. We’re just not deep enough to play this type of a doubleheader without everybody. It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact. (Cromwell) is our shortstop, our No. 3 hitter and our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher, whatever, and we only play usually 10 guys.”
