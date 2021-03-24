LINDEN — Durand’s boys basketball team posted its first district win in 18 years with a 62-36 victory Tuesday over Owosso.
Ben Nebo scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Railroaders (7-9), who advanced to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. Division 2 district semifinal against top-seeded Corunna (12-4). Austin Kelley and Gabe Lynn each scored 13 points.
Owosso finished 0-14 for the season despite junior Shaun Bates’ career-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. Peyton Fields scored eight points with two 3-pointers for the Trojans. Wyatt Leland added six points.
It was a 10-10 stalemate after one quarter but Durand went on a 22-15 second-quarter scoring advantage while being fueled by Nebo’s 11-point eruption which included three 3-pointers. Durand outscored Owosso 30-11 in the second half.
Durand’s last postseason win came March 3, 2003, when the Railroaders defeated Fowlerville 50-42 in the first round.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 5 2-2 13, Ben Nebo 5 3-4 17, Gavin Wells 0 2-2 2, Gabe Lynn 4 2-2 13, Trenton Boisclair 3 0-0 6, Mason Pancheck 0 1-3 1, Evan Samson 0 2-2 2, Dylan McDonald 2 2-3 6, Hunter Powell 0 2-4 2.
Owosso scoring: Shaun Bates 7 1-5 19, Peyton Fields 2 2-2 8, Ben Welz 0 1-2 1, Kody Rees 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Leland 3 0-0 6.
Lake Fenton 42, Ovid-Elsie 24
LINDEN — Ovid-Elsie’s season ended with its third straight loss Tuesday, a 42-24 setback to Lake Fenton in a first-round Division 2 district contest.
The Marauders (7-4) shot just 20 percent (10 of 50) from the floor and went 0-for-18 from 3-point territory.
Cal Byrnes scored six points for Ovid-Elsie. Jackson Thornton scored five with seven rebounds.
Lake Fenton (6-6) will play second-seeded Chesaning (11-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the district semifinals.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Cal Byrnes 2 2-2 6, Jackson Thornton 2 1-5 5, Keigan Ormes 1 0-0 2, Adam Barton 0 1-2 1, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 4, Logan Thompson 2 0-0 4, Jacob Schaub 1 0-0 2.
IAF 78, Morrice 53
BURTON — Peyton Smith scored 26 points with seven rebounds and six assists, but International Academy of Flint still sidelined Morrice 78-53 Tuesday in a Division 4 district tournament opener.
IAF (5-6) advanced to play Genesee Chrsitian at 7 p.m. Thursday for the district title.
Owen Doerner scored 18 points with three steals for the Orioles (5-7).
Morrice scoring: Caleb Rivers 1 0-0 3, Evan McPherson 1 0-0 2, Peyton Smith 8 8-9 26, Owen Doerner 7 0-0 18, Brett McGowan 1 0-1 2, Jonah Mosher 1 0-0 2.
