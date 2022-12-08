OWOSSO — Flint Kearsley held the upper hand over Owosso, 52-21, here in Wednesday’s season-opening wrestling matchup.
The young Trojans received three straight unopposed victories at 106 pounds, 113 and 120 as Alex Fisher, Chloe Hayes and Owen Ott each had their right arm raised by the official.
Those forfeit wins, combined with sophomore Zach Rye’s come-from-behind 8-3 decision win over the Hornets’ Jacob Mosher at 190 pounds in the second bout of the night, gave the Trojans a short-lived 21-16 lead.
Kearsley then won the final seven bouts with four pins, two decisions and a forfeit to score the next 36 points to lock up the Flint Metro League victory.
The match opened with Owosso’s Tyler Dewley facing Kasen Johnson at 175. Dewley dropped a 9-3 major decision.
However, Rye pulled Owosso to within 4-3 with the most impressive performance of the night by a Trojan. Rye, who weighed in at 177 pounds, was battling a wrestler who weighed in at 187. Rye trailed 2-0 in the early going but took a 3-2 lead after two periods. He finished strong in the third period, winning by five points.
“I honestly didn’t expect to win,” Rye said. “I was pretty nervous at first. He was strong in the first period that’s when I knew I could gas him out and turn it into a win. This is my second year of wrestling. Last year wasn’t very good — especially being my first year in high school.”
Rye said the 190-pound weight class is a challenge.
“I’m wrestling nine pounds up,” Rye said. “I weigh nine pounds lighter than he did. I was wrestling one weight class up as well. That’s why I was so nervous you know?”
Rye delivered the lone contested victory for the Trojans. Interim head coach Aaron Poyner, who has taken over for Curran Jacobs, who stepped down this season, said the Trojans have potential but Kearsley was a bit better Wednesday.
“I’m the interim coach and we have a young team with a lot of potential,” Poyner said. “They are ready to work hard but they just need a little more mat time. And we’ll see what we’ve got.”
Losing decisions for Owosso were Kameron Marsden, 3-1 to Damien Blair at 138 pounds; and Eden Ackley, 13-5 to Keenan Pake at 126.
Suffering pinfall losses for Owosso were Austin Bostwick (215 pounds), Parker Spencer (285), Avynn Dilts (132), Shane Fisher (144), Zach LaHaine (157) and Paige Heise (165).
