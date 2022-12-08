ZACH RYE

ZACH RYE of Owosso, right, wrestles Flint Kearsley's Jayden White Wednesday at Owosso High School. Rye rallied for an 8-3 victory in the 190-pound bout. Kearsley, however, defeated the Trojans, 52-21, in Owosso's season opener. 

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

OWOSSO — Flint Kearsley held the upper hand over Owosso, 52-21, here in Wednesday’s season-opening wrestling matchup.

The young Trojans received three straight unopposed victories at 106 pounds, 113 and 120 as Alex Fisher, Chloe Hayes and Owen Ott each had their right arm raised by the official.

