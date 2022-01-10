NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior heavyweight Isiah Pasik was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights at Saturday’s 23-team New Lothrop Hall of Fame Tournament.
Pasik (17-0) finished 4-0 on the day, turning back Levi Harber (21-1) of Montrose 3-1 in the heavyweight finals. Pasik had two pin victories and one unopposed win.
Grayson Orr also reached the finals for the Hornets, placing runner-up at 215 pounds. Orr (17-3) lost a 6-2 decision to Grady Iobe of Union City (15-1). Orr finished 3-1 on the day.
Jack Kulhanek (13-9) of New Lothrop finished sixth at 152 pounds.
New Lothrop tied with St. Johns for eighth place out of 23 teams wth 84 1/2 points. Alma was first with 1841/2 points. Hudson was second (150 1/2) with Union City (140 1/2), Lake Fenton (104), Westland John Glenn (102 1/2), Montrose (98) and Richmond (89 1/2) completing the top seven.
Corunna, led by second-place Xavier Anderson (152), finished 11th with 70 points. Anderson (8-2) lost 8-3 in the finals to Jack Conley of Lake Fenton (18-1).
The Cavaliers also featured the third-place showing of 112-pounder D’Angelo Campos. Campos (14-3), a senior, defeated Daniel Benenson of John Glenn 12-0 in the consolation finals.
Corunna’s Decklan Davis (12-4) finished fifth at 171. The Cavaliers’ Joaquin Campos (12-4) finished sixth at 119 pounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morrice 34, Portland St. Pat 25
PORTLAND — Morrice defeated Portland St. Patrick 34-25 Saturday night in boys basketball action.
Aaron Davis scored 10 points with five assists and three steals for Morrice (3-3). Luke Dutcher added eight points and six rebounds and Todd Nanasy scored seven points with five steals and five rebounds. Jonah Mosher had eight rebounds.
Portland St. Patrick (1-4) was led by Brayden Simon’s nine points.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 4 2-2 10, Luke Dutcher 4 0-0 8, Travis Farrow 2 0-2 5, Drew McGowan 2 0-0 4, Todd Nanasy 3 0-1 7. Totals 15 2-5 34.
