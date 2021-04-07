BATH — Caitlyn Walter and Hailee Campbell both scored twice as Ovid-Eslie cruised past Bath in a first-half mercy-rule game Tuesday.
Tristin Ziola added a goal and two assists for the Marauders. Taylor Stinson scored an assisted on a goal as well.
Kalista Bancroft and Haylee Palus were O-E’s other goal scorers.
“I am happy with the result, and pleased with our physical effort, I am excited to see how much this team can learn and grow together,” Marauders coach Craig Thelen said. “We have the potential for greatness.”
