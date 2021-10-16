ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie moved closer to wrapping up a playoff spot by blanking Byron 40-0 on homecoming Friday night.
The Marauders (6-2, 6-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) also earned a share of the league title with New Lothrop and Montrose, which also won their conference finales Friday.
O-E outgained Byron 366-51, led by Eddy Evans, who had 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Logan Thompson added 90 yards and a score on the ground. Max Spiess and Landon Stoneman also rushed for TDs.
Marauders quarterback Axel Newell was 0-for-5 with two interceptions.
Byron (1-7, 1-6) quarterback Jalen Branch was 3-for-7 passing for 23 yards and an interception. The Eagles’ top rusher was Jackson Wilcox with 22 yards on nine attempts.
More O-E stats: Rushing — Perrien Rasch 9-75; Spiess 6-26; Colin Fluharty 4-19; Stoneman 3-16. Defense — Jacob Schaub 1 INT.
More Byron stats: Rushing — Troy Bedell 7-14; Caden Aldrich 7-10. Receiving — Aldrich 2-19; Wilcox 1-4. Defense — Branch 1 INT; Teddy Mason 1 INT.
New Lothrop 49, Chesaning 6
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop racked up 501 total yards Friday in a 49-6 drubbing of Chesaning.
Hornets quarterback Jack Kulhanek was 8 of 12 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns despite poor passing weather. He also ran for 66 yards and a score. Nolan Mulchay led the ground attack with 111 yards on just eight attempts.
Garrett Mangino (four carries, 76 yards) added two TDs and Rafael Woods (four carries, 90 yards) also had a scoring runs for New Lothrop (6-2, 6-1 MMAC). Mangino and Woods both caught TD passes from Kulhanek.
Brady Gross led the defense with seven tackles, while Alec Wenzlick picked off two passes.
The Hornets won the MMAC for the fourth straight season, but had to share the title for the first time with Ovid-Elsie and Montrose. New Lothrop likely wrapped up a playoff spot with the win, as the Hornets were ranked 15th in the Division 7 field entering the contest.
Chesaning, which entered the night already on the outside of the Division 6 playoff bubble, struggled to score again. After a 35-18 win over Byron last week, the Indians (4-4, 3-4) were nearly shut out for the fourth time in five games.
Chesaning quarterback Tyler Sager threw three interceptions and finished just 7 of 20 for 53 yards. Conner Qualls was 3 of 5 passing and tossed the Indians’ lone TD, a 12-yarder to Brady Sager that gave the Indians a short-lived 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Brayden Florian had 43 yards on 18 carries to lead the rushing attack.
Flint Kearsley 27, Corunna 25
CORUNNA — Jaden Herrick tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Wyatt Bower, but the two-point conversion failed and Flint Kearsley hung on to beat Corunna 27-25 Friday.
Trailing 27-19, Herrick found Bower for a 17-yard score, but the Cavs were unable to tie the game. It was Herrick’s third TD pass of the game, and he finished 8 of 15 for 173 yards. Bower caught two of those touchdowns and finished with 153 yards on six catches.
Twin brother Tarick Bower also caught a 17-yard TD from Herrick in the second quarter. Jaden Edington had 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Corunna (4-4)
Corunna led 19-12 after three quarters, but Kearsley had a pair of scoring runs early in the fourth to take the lead for good.
More Corunna stats: Rushing — Collin Lavery 10-24. Defense — Edington 15 tackles; Herrick 9 tackles; Xavier Anderson 9 tackles
Breckenridge 34, Laingsburg 21
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge handed Laingsburg a 34-21 loss Friday, likely putting the Wolfpack in a must-win situation in Week 9 to make the playoffs.
Laingsburg took a 21-20 on Ty Randall’s 62-yard strike to Connor Hulliberger with 9:07 left, but the Huskies (6-2) took the ensuing kickoff back 89 yards for a TD and never trailed again. A 5-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left sealed the game.
Laingsburg led 14-0 early in the second thanks to rushing scores from Michael Brooks and Randall. Breckenridge stormed back with 20 straight points to take a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Randall finished 3 of 10 passing for 67 yards. Dayshawn Bowman had 86 yards rushing and Randall added 71.
Laingsburg (5-3) was ranked 32nd in Division 7 playoff points— the final eligible playoff spot — heading into the contest. The Wolfpack will likely need to beat Montrose next week in order to make the postseason.
More Laingsburg stats: Receiving — Hulliberger 1-62; Bowman 2-5. Defense — Brooks 9 tackles.
Morrrice 46, Kingston 0
KINGSTON — Morrice started a little slower than usual, but the result was still the same as the Orioles rolled past Kingston 46-0 Friday night.
The teams were scoreless after the first quarter, but Morrice (8-0, 6-0 North Central Thumb League Stars) scored 24 points in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime.
Morrice quarterback Wyatt Wesley added six more rushing touchdowns — accounting for all of the Orioles’ points — to his already-impressive season total. He now has 34 rushing scores, two short of Hunter Nowak’s school record set in 2018. The 8-player state record is 43 by Crystal Fall Forest Park’s Daniel Nocerini in 2016.
Kingston fell to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.
