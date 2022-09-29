PERRY — Laingsburg scored four goals in a 13 minute-span as the Wolfpack registered a 7-2 victory over Perry Wednesday.
Seniors Brayden Thomas and Dylan Hulliberger each scored twice to lead the way for the Wolfpack (8-2-3, 4-1 Greater Lansing Activities Conference).
“It took us a while to play our soccer — and not compete against their soccer,” Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins said. “Once we did it, it came across. I got in every kid today. Every kid got minutes today.”
Added Elkins, “We’re excited about our creativity in scoring. We struggled with that last year and this year we’ve got a solid seven or eight ways we can score regularly.”
Perry coach Brady Habba said his defense had Laingsburg a bit flustered in the early going.
“We had about a minute and a half that really hurt us,” Habba said. “We let them get a two or three-goal lead and started to come back from it. It was definitely a good test and I saw a lot of good things from us — we just missed a couple of shots that could have changed the game around.”
Thomas broke a scoreless tie with a left-footed goal in the middle of the field as three Perry defenders closed in with 19:26 left in the first half. Thomas found the right corner of the net.
“That turned our energy around,” Elkins said of the first goal.
Thomas scored again three minutes later — this time with an upper-shelf goal to the left corner and it was 2-0. He said the Wolfpack was a bit frustrated in the first 20 minutes, but didn’t change anything and just continued to play its game.
“We didn’t change much,” Thomas said. “I think we just got a little more composed and found feet and it just helped lead to the goal … I had a run out of the midfield (for the first goal).”
Laingsburg quickly made it 4-0 with an own goal and a score from Hulliberger, with Thomas getting the assist.
“We can always improve but I think that span of about 20-25 minutes in the first half, that was some of the best soccer we’ve played, so I was pretty happy,” Thomas said.
The Wolfpack scored three more goals in the second half, including a penalty kick from Hulliberger and a header from Paul Pageot that closed the scoring with 7:24 left. The assist was from Kaleb Salas.
Hulliberger now has 18 goals this season.
“I think in the first half we started out kind of slow,” Hulliberger said. “We’ve kind of had that issue all season. And we try and find feet and possess and we just weren’t finding those opportunities until later — after that first 20 minutes. We started working as a team. We were just able to score.”
Perry closed to within 5-1 with 32:15 left in the game as Nolan Krupp scored with an empty net in front of him. Laingsburg goalie Luke Snyder committed too soon and was taken out of the play.
Krupp scored again with 7:48 left in the game on a tip-in.
Noah Boske-Smitherman of Perry made 11 saves. Snyder made three saves and teammate Jake Rivet made one save.
