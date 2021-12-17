MONTROSE — Mason Struck scored a career-high 29 points with three steals as Chesaning beat Montrose 62-43 Friday.
Evan List scored 14 points for Chesaning (3-1, 3-0 MMAC), which outscored the Rams 39-21 in the second half. Eli Escamilla scored seven points and Reese Greenfelder had 11 rebounds.
Chesaning led by just three at halftime.
“Montrose did a nice job with its zone in the first half,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “They played with a lot of energy and determination. Thankfully, Evan List picked a great time to get hot in the second half.”
CHESANING SCORING: Mason Struck 29 points, Evan List 14, Eli Escamilla 7, Reese Greenfelder 4, Lucas Powell 4, Jaylen Anderson 2.
Stockbridge 59, Perry 40
STOCKBRIDGE — Perry suffered its first loss of the season after a 3-0 start as Stockbridge spoiled the Ramblers’ GLAC opener 59-40 Friday.
Cody Swain scored 13 points with six rebounds and six steals for the Ramblers. Jack Lamb had eight points with two rebounds and two assists. Colton Sanderson cleared 15 rebounds with six points and five blocked shots.
Stockbridge (1-0 GLAC, 2-3) got 22 points from David Kluesner.
PERRY SCORING: Cody Swain 13 points, Jack Lamb 8, Colton Sanderson 6, D.J. Jenks 5, Jacob DeJarlais 4, Parker Davis 4.
Ovid-Elsie 65, Mt. Morris 50
MT. MORRIS — Ovid-Elsie rolled to 4-0 with a 65-50 victory on Friday its third win of the week.
Dylan Carman scored 18 points with eight rebounds and four assists for the Marauders. Clay Wittenberg added 15 points and seven rebounds. Logan Thompson scored nine points.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 2 2-2 6, Axel Newell 1 0-0 2, Jacob Tomasek 2 0-0 5, Adam Barton 3 1-2 7, Colin Fluharty 1 1-2 3, Dylan Carman 5 4-4 18, Clay Wittenberg 6 2-2 15, Logan Thompson 3 3-3 9. Totals 23 13-15 65.
Webberville 69, Morrice 42
MORRICE — Nate Lott scored 29 points to lead Webberville past Morrice 69-42 Friday.
Chase Abner added 12 points for the Spartans, who built a 40-25 lead at halftime.
Todd Nanasy led three Morrice players in double figures with 11 points. Aaron Davis and Brandon Buchanan had 10 points each. Jonah Mosher added 10 rebounds and three assists.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Nate Lott 11 2-3 29, Chase Abner 4 0-0 12, Max Mills 3 0-0 8. Totals 26 4-6 69.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 4 1-3 10, Jonah Mosher 1 3-5 5, Drew McGowan 0 0-4 0, Brandon Buchanan 3 4-7 10, Todd Nanasy 3 2-3 11, Brett McGowan 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 10-24 42.
Durand 61, LakeVille 26
OTISVILLE — Durand improved to 2-1 overall with a convincing 61-26 victory over Otisville LakeVille Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
No other information was received at press-time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.