GENESEE — New Lothrop’s unranked volleyball team stayed close throughout each set against No. 8 Cass City Thursday, but the Red Hawks closed each with a vengeance en route to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Hornets, giving them their first regional title in 45 years.
New Lothrop finishes its 2022 campaign at 34-12-1.
Statistically the Hornets were paced by senior Carley Martin and junior Marissa Rombach. Each powered 11 kills. Seniors Grace Osborn and Avery Krupp each had two service aces, and senior setter Taylor Moore continued her fine play in her final high school game, said New Lothrop first-year head coach Jill Severn.
“Taylor did a great job, keeping our offense going,” Severn said. “Our passing wasn’t always where we wanted it to be but she did a good job delivering the ball to our hitters.”
Severn said that Cass City, a tall, hard-hitting team, was simply a difficult team to stop. The Red Hawks could be ranked higher in the state than they are, Severn said.
“I think (Cass City) could probably beat (Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Champion) Mt. Morris if they faced each other,” said Severn. “I think we went out there and put it all on the line. Everybody just gave it their all — and I’m really proud of how well we did tonight. We had a lot of players who really stepped up. Our outsides really took a lot of the load tonight and really performed well.”
Cass City, led by six-foot middle hitter Shelby Ignash, and Kacee Gray, both sophomores, improved to 32-8-3 and will move on to the state quarterfinals Tuesday at Bendle High School. The Red Hawks will face Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at 7 p.m.
Cass City’s last regional title came in 1977 and Red Hawks coach Amy Cutthrell said Cass City was determined to get the job done.
“I have a nice artillery (of hitters),” Cutthrell said. “But Shelby is definitely the one with the big presence with that red hair. She’s only a sophomore but I think she has more than 500 kills this season. We had a pretty good crowd that came out tonight.”
On a sun-drenched day that reached the mid-70s outside, it was hot and stuffy inside the Genesee High School gym as a large crowd gathered to watch the action.
Cass City held the upper hand at the start of the first set, building a 9-5 lead but New Lothrop stayed close and Martin’s kill brought the Hornets within 21-20. But the Red Hawks finished the set by scoring four of the next five points.
Set two was much the same as the Red Hawks took an early 5-2 lead and maintained it. But Martin’s kill pulled the Hornets within one at 9-8 and Moore’s kill brought New Lothrop within 12-11. New Lothrop’s serving error gave the Red Hawks a 25-18 victory.
In set three, New Lothrop led early, 2-0, as Martin and junior Alexis Birchmeier smashed back-to-back kills. The set would later be tied several times, at 4-4, 7-7, 10-10, 14-apiece and 17-17. Cass City finally opened up some room, with leads of 23-10 and 24-20. Gray’s kill gave the Red Hawks the match, 25-20.
Martin, holding back tears as several Hornets were doing after coming out of the locker room one last time, said the Hornets made a good accounting of themselves despite the loss.
“They were a tough team and I felt like we gave it 110 percent tonight,” Martin said. “And I don’t think we could have asked for much more. They were a really good team and they deserved to win.”
