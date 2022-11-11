Teary ending

Members of the New Lothrop volleyball team walk off the court in tears following a Division 3 regional championship loss to No. 8 Cass City Thursday at Genesee High School. Pictured from left to right are seniors Grace Osborn, Maddie Wendling, Taylor Moore and Carley Martin, along with sophomore Remington Knieper.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

GENESEE — New Lothrop’s unranked volleyball team stayed close throughout each set against No. 8 Cass City Thursday, but the Red Hawks closed each with a vengeance en route to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Hornets, giving them their first regional title in 45 years.

New Lothrop finishes its 2022 campaign at 34-12-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.