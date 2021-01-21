It’s been a weird journey, but we’ve finally reached the end of the 2020 Pigskin Picks season. Yes, technically we will finish in 2021, but the important thing is we will finish.
Despite a year where nothing seemed normal, a quick glance at the standings will give you a sense of normalcy back. I’ve got a six-game cushion on my nearest challenger, Jerome Murphy.
Dan Basso, now 10 games back, will have a fourth straight title-less season for the four-time champion. Perhaps it’s time to go into rebuild mode.
We also bid adieu to Greyson Steele and Josh Champlin, who are both mathematically eliminated from the running. Better luck next year, boys.
The Murf’s not picking enough games differently to make up the gap, so I’ll walk out of here with my second straight title and sixth overall. That makes it kind of boring, but I’ll take it.
Division 1
Davison (11-0) vs. West Bloomfield (10-1)
Defending champ Davison reached the final despite being without star quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who enrolled early at Northwestern. The Cardinals take on a West Bloomfield team that is coming off a 35-34 double-overtime thriller against Belleville, which was the Associated Press’ top-ranked team in Division 1 heading into the playoffs. Even though Davison won without Sullivan in the semis, I think the Lakers will present a daunting task. West Bloomfield 27, Davison 24.
Division 2
Mona Shores (11-0) vs. Warren De La Salle (7-4)
De La Salle has lost four times, but all to great programs in Birmingham Brother Rice, Detroit Catholic Central, DeWitt and Detroit Cass Tech. Mona Shores, the defending division champion, still has do-it-all star quarterback Brady Rose, though. The Sailors will hand the Pilots loss No. 5. Mona Shores 36, De La Salle 21.
Division 3
DeWitt (11-0) vs. River Rouge (9-1)
DeWitt proved me wrong last week in blanking state powerhouse Muskegon 14-0 in the semifinals. But as Ric Flair says, to be the best, you got to beat the best — the best here being River Rouge, the defending Division 3 champion. Rouge’s only loss was to East Lansing from the Capital Area Activities Conference Blue Division — a conference that was, overall, dominated by DeWitt. DeWitt 28, River Rouge 23.
Division 4
Cadillac (8-2) vs. Detroit Country Day (8-2)
No. 4 Country Day is the highest-ranked team left in the division after Cadillac toppled No. 1 Edwardsburg 28-26 in the semifinals. Country Day — which blanked Williamston 12-0 last week — would probably like some revenge for its 44-0 loss in the D4 final last year. Country Day 27, Cadillac 17.
Division 5
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0) vs. Frankenmuth (11-0)
That 44-0 Country Day loss I just mentioned? Catholic Central was responsible for that beatdown. The Cougars have won three state titles in four years, and I just don’t see the Eagles being able to match that kind of firepower. GRCC 34, Frankenmuth 20.
Division 6
Montague (11-0) vs. Clinton (10-1)
Montague was the consensus No. 1 heading into the playoffs and the Panthers have already knocked off No. 2 Muskegon Catholic Central 36-7 in the district finals. Clinton has had a fine season, but Montague takes its first title since 2008. Montague 27, Clinton 23.
Division 7
New Lothrop (10-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (9-2)
Two years ago, an unbeaten New Lothrop team went up to Traverse City and was humbled by St. Francis in a 35-14 defeat. Rather than hang their heads, the Hornets refocused and cruised to the Division 7 title. Now, the two teams meet again and I’m sure some of the players leftover from that 2018 Hornets team would love to get some payback. New Lothrop has already taken out two ranked teams on the path to Ford Field, the latest a 36-21 rally against No. 4 Schoolcraft. Despite all the pauses and bumps this season, New Lothrop has never lost focus. I don’t expect it to start now. New Lothrop 42, St. Francis 28.
Division 8
Centreville (10-0) vs. Ubly (9-2)
Centreville ended Reading’s two-year reign atop Division 8 with a 32-14 victory in the semifinals last week. Next up is an Ubly team that has certainly hit its stride since starting the season 1-2. Give me the team that’s toppled the two-time champs, though. Centreville 37, Ubly 22.
NFC Championship
Bucs at Packers (-3.5)
Tom Brady won the Old Man Bowl Sunday when the 43-year-old led the Bucs past up-and-comer Drew Brees, 42, and the Saints. Now the six-time champion has to get by another pesky kid, MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, 37. These two teams met way back in October as the Bucs handed the Packers a 38-10 defeat, by far Green Bay’s worst of the season. Since then, however, the Pack has been on a tear. Rodgers and the mystique of Lambeau Field propel Titletown to another Super Bowl appearance. Packers 31, Bucs 27.
AFC Championship
Bills at Chiefs (even)
There’s was a lot of hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth in the office this week over health of Patrick Mahomes, who left Sunday’s divisional game with a concussion. Obviously, if Mahomes is healthy, the smart money is on the defending champions to win at Arrowhead Stadium. If it’s Chad Henne under center, the Chiefs are a drastically different team and the Bills and Josh Allen become the premium choice, even on the road. In the event Mahomes is later ruled out, I’ll allow the panel to change their picks if they so wish. The things I do for these people. We’re also removing the point spread from this game and making it a pick ‘em. With Mahomes — Chiefs 31, Bills 24. No Mahomes — Bills 28, Chiefs 17.
