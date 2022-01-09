LAINGSBURG — The Wolfpack’s Lorna Strieff scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, but Potterville held off Laingsburg, 30-26, in girls basketball action Friday.
Ellie Baynes had 12 rebounds and five steals for Laingsburg, 2-4 and 0-3 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Julia Starr scored six points.
Kaylee Bush scored 14 points for the Vikings, who rose to 5-2 and 3-2 in the CMAC. Darby Linerth scored 11 points.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 8 2-4 20, Julia Starr 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 4-9 26.
LakeVille 30, Byron 19
BYRON — Haylee Schott cleared 17 rebounds and joined Reese Forgie with six points, but Byron lost to LakeVille, 30-19, Friday.
The Eagles, getting four points from Ashley Nixon and nine rebounds and three steals from Jordan Huhn, fell to 2-5 and 1-2 in the MMAC
LakeVille improved to 3-3 and 1-3 in the MMAC.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigle 1 0-0 2, Hailee Lang 0 0-0 0, Kierra Conlen 0 0-0 0, Ashley Nixon 1 2-6 4, Mya Foster 0 0-0 0, Reese Forgie 1 4-8 6, Haylee Schott 3 0-0 6, Jordan Huhn 0 1-3 1. Totals 6 7-17 19.
WRESTLING
Owosso fares 2-2
DURAND — Owosso’s wrestling team finished 2-2 at Saturday’s Durand Railroaders Duals.
The Trojans defeated Alpena and Okemos but lost to Durand and North Branch.
Chris Ott finished 4-0 at heavyweight for Owosso. Bryce Johnston and Taylor Lange each fared 3-1.
Byron finished 1-2 at the Durand Duals, defeating Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 21-15, but losing to Imlay City 66-12 and North Branch, 59-12.
Layton Ciszewski (171) and Matthew Johnson (285) both went 3-0 for the Eagles.
Durand results were not reported.
Perry finishes 2-0
PERRY — Perry captured victories over Olivet, 54-29, and Saranac, 60-12, Saturday at the Perry Duals.
Going 2-0 for the Ramblers were Jackson Porter, Monita Penrose, Kyle Konopaska, Reed VanWormer, Josh Nance, Seth Grooms, Cameron Doody and Jesse McClure.
Laingsburg also finished 2-0 Saturday.
The Wolfpack topped Olivet, 66-17, and Saranac, 66-18.
Gabby Motz, Dustin Winans, Miguel Ramirez, Marlon Graham, Aden Baynes, Kyle Boettcher, Caleb Boettcher and Mikey Brooks went 2-0 for the Wolfpack.
