OWOSSO — Owosso emerged with a 13-0, 17-0 sweep of visiting Corunna Monday, staying atop the Flint Metro League Stars Division standings.
Macy Irelan pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks in the first game for Owosso (15-3 Flint Metro League). Emily Pumford, Irelan and Lexi Hemker all powered three hits for Owosso.
Gracie Crowe had one hit for Corunna. Addy Henry took the loss striking out out five and walking one. The Trojans tagged her for 16 hits
In Game 2, Irelan pitched two innings and Mara LaHaine threw one. Irelan struck out six and neither pitcher issued a walk.
Jamie Maier drove in four runs for Owosso, joining Julianna Loomis and Irelan with two hits. Loomis and Irelan each drove in three runs.
Corunna’s hits came from Kira Patrick and Hailey Throne. Henry took the loss, striking out three and walking one.
Perry’s Austin shuts down Maple Valley
VERMONTVILLE — Sara Austin no-hit Maple Valley over three innings with seven strikeouts and four walks as Perry blanked Vermontville Maple Valley, 19-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
Ella Kloeckner drove in five runs for the Ramblers (10-7) with a triple and a single. Rain Tharnish tripled and joined Celina McFarland with one hit and two RBIs.
Perry defeated Maple Valley 17-2 in three innings in Game 2. Madison Ralston pitched the Ramblers to victory, allowing two runs on two hits. She struck out three and walked none.
Ralston tripled and drove in five runs. Teagen Hallock lined two hits for Perry, driving in three runs. Kloeckner doubled.
Chesaning doubles up Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS — Chesaning swept Mt. Morris, 15-0 and 13-3 Monday.
Ellie DuRussel gave up not hits, struck out seven and walked two in Game 1. Hannah Cooper, Marenda Jones and Charley Mahan each had two hits for the Indians (5-11 overall, 3-5 MMAC).
In Game 2, Hailey Rolfe hit two homers, her fifth and sixth of the season. She also doubled and drove in four runs. Cooper, DuRussel, Abbey VanHaaren and Claudia Kenny all had two hits as well.
Mahan got the pitching win, allowing no runs and two hits with two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.