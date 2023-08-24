ELSIE — Clio defeated Ovid-Elsie, 4-2, Wednesday as the 2023 Marauders fell to 0-2 in boys soccer action.
Ovid-Elsie got goals from Talan Parsons, in minute 27, and Jonas Obling, two minutes later. Obling assisted on Parsons’ goal while Eddie Rademacher assisted on Obling’s goal.
Clio, which trailed 2-1 at one point, countered with unanswered goals in the 56th, 58th and 67th minutes for the win.
Ovid-Elsie goalkeeper Dalton Jordan made 10 saves.
The Clio goaltender made five saves.
Heat was a factor in the contest.
“It was a real hot day that saw both teams struggle a bit at times,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Chris Parker. “I thought we dominated the first half of play but found ourselves down 1-0 very early. We continued to press and were able to find the back of the net with two goals in under 2 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half.”
Added the coach, “In the second half, injuries and the heat took its toll and we couldn’t sustain the lead. I’m really proud of the effort and we are continually getting better. Talan Parsons played a great game from the midfield.”
DEWITT — Chesaning senior Hannah Oakes ran fifth in the first heat of the HOKA Postal Nationals Cougar 2-Mile at the St. Francis Retreat Center Tuesday.
Oakes clocked a time of 14 minutes, 25.2 seconds.
Chesaning’s girls finished sixth out of eight teams with 127 points.
The Indians also featured Makayla Reiber (30th, 16:13.4) and Gwen Maike (39th, 16:49.7).
The Chesaning boys were led by freshman Jaxon Hemgesberg. Hemgesberg ran eighth with a medal-winning time of 12:18. Chesaning sophomore Cole Maier ran 12th in 12.29. Teammate Jayce Hyde ran 13:21.
The Indians did not have an official team score.
