FLUSHING — The Owosso boys varsity bowling team registered a 10-0 regular season record in the Flint Metro League and ended up sharing a league co-championship with Flushing.
In Tuesday’s position round match-up vs. the 9-1 Raiders, Owosso dropped a 23-7 score.
Brendan Coffman led the Trojans with a 240 game.
The Trojans squad consists of senior Coffman along with Braden Triggs, Alex Triggs, Reed Scripter, Matt Vandermolen and Brett Czarnopys.
Braden Triggs has maintained a 212 season average while Alex Triggs has posted a 198 average.
Durand bowlers sweep Burton Atherton
FLUSHING — Durand closed out the regular season by sweeping Burton Atherton in a pair of bowling matches Saturday at Colonial Lanes.
The Durand boys defeated the Wolverines 28-2. Jacob Feldhouse bowled games of 212 and 217 and Jackson Tillman added a 193. The Railroaders finished second in the MMAC at 5-2 and finished 9-4 overall.
The Durand girls beat Atherton 27-3. Alanna Feldhouse bowled games of 180 and 167 and Alyssa Fraley added a 142. The Durand girls finished fifth in the MMAC at 3-4. They owned a 9-5 overall mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.