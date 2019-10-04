WILLIAMSTON — The Corunna volleyball team went undefeated in three matches Thursday at Williamston.
The Cavaliers opened by beating Dansville 25-11, 25-10. They then defeated Stockbridge 25-9, 25-9 before ending the night with a 25-22, 25-23 win over Williamston.
Elizabeth Norris led Corunna in both kills, with 32, and assists, with 35. Ellie Toney added 17 kills and 24 assists. Lilly Bower recorded seven aces and 15 digs. Neele’ge’ Sims had six blocks and Hannah Hollister added 18 digs.
Morrice tops Webberville
MORRICE — Morrice outlasted Webberville 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21 Thursday.
Emma Valentine delivered six kills for Morrice while Ally Colthorp had five and Macy BeGole added four.
Jenna O’Berry had 25 assists while Colthrop had seven aces and five digs. Katelyn Allen had three blocks.
Morrice improved to 6-2 in the Genesee Area Conference.
Byron falls to Laingsburg
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg swept Byron 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 Thursday.
Allison Glass led Byron with seven kills and Zoe McDowell added 15 assists. Raegan Forgie led the team in digs.
Byron fell to 10-5-2 overall.
